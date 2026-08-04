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CDOT completes conflict warning system installations across the Denver metro area

Douglas & Jefferson Counties — The Colorado Department of Transportation and contract partner Sturgeon Electric finished work installing conflict warning systems at multiple intersection locations in Douglas and Jefferson Counties on Colorado Highway 74, CO 83, and CO 86.

Crews installed the highway conflict warning systems which use sensors and flashing lights and signs to alert drivers to potential collisions at dangerous intersections, especially those with poor sightlines or high crash rates. Installing these traffic warning systems will help to significantly reduce crashes in these rural areas.

Project locations included:

  • CO-83 and Gillian Avenue intersection between Mile Point 37 and MP 38
  • CO-83 and Russellville Road intersection between MP 41 and MP 40
  • CO-86 and the Deerfield Road intersection at MP 11
  • CO-74 and Kerr Gulch intersection at MP 1

“These locations were selected based on a pattern of crashes,” said CDOT Region 1 Transportation Director Jessica Myklebust. “With the project now complete, these conflict warning systems will improve safety and provide better awareness for motorists at these intersections.”

A traffic sign and beacon which was installed as part of the Conflict Warning Installation project.
A traffic sign and beacon which was installed as part of the Conflict Warning Installation project.

A traffic detector which was installed as part of the Conflict Warning Installation project.
A traffic detector which was installed as part of the Conflict Warning Installation project.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

  • Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.
  • Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.
  • Watch for workers. Drive with caution.
  • Don't change lanes unnecessarily.
  • Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.
  • Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.
  • Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.
  • Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
  • Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.
  • Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.
  • Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!

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CDOT completes conflict warning system installations across the Denver metro area

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