CDOT completes conflict warning system installations across the Denver metro area

Douglas & Jefferson Counties — The Colorado Department of Transportation and contract partner Sturgeon Electric finished work installing conflict warning systems at multiple intersection locations in Douglas and Jefferson Counties on Colorado Highway 74, CO 83, and CO 86.

Crews installed the highway conflict warning systems which use sensors and flashing lights and signs to alert drivers to potential collisions at dangerous intersections, especially those with poor sightlines or high crash rates. Installing these traffic warning systems will help to significantly reduce crashes in these rural areas.

Project locations included:

CO-83 and Gillian Avenue intersection between Mile Point 37 and MP 38

CO-83 and Russellville Road intersection between MP 41 and MP 40

CO-86 and the Deerfield Road intersection at MP 11

CO-74 and Kerr Gulch intersection at MP 1

“These locations were selected based on a pattern of crashes,” said CDOT Region 1 Transportation Director Jessica Myklebust. “With the project now complete, these conflict warning systems will improve safety and provide better awareness for motorists at these intersections.”

A traffic sign and beacon which was installed as part of the Conflict Warning Installation project.

A traffic detector which was installed as part of the Conflict Warning Installation project.

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