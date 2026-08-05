PDQ Helps IT Teams Resolve Tickets Faster and Manage Vulnerabilities Across Windows and macOS

New ticketing integrations, macOS vulnerability management, and APIs connect support, security, and endpoint workflows

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PDQ today announced new capabilities that help IT teams resolve support requests faster, manage vulnerability risk across Windows and macOS devices, and connect endpoint data with the systems they already use.

New ticketing integrations with Zendesk, ServiceNow, and Halo bring device information and common endpoint actions directly into the ticket, expanding PDQ’s existing integrations with Jira, Freshservice, and Freshdesk. The release also extends PDQ’s vulnerability management workflow to macOS and introduces APIs for custom fields, vulnerability data, and deployment statuses.

Together, the updates reduce the time technicians spend looking up devices, switching between tools, and moving information manually across support, security, and endpoint management workflows.

The latest updates let sysadmins:

• See a ticket requester’s device details without leaving the ticket

• From the ticket, deploy software, open a device in PDQ, or launch remote access

• View and prioritize vulnerabilities across Windows and macOS devices from one interface

• Remediate supported third-party application vulnerabilities across both operating systems

• Bring PDQ assets, vulnerability, and deployment data into external systems and automated workflows

• Streamline vulnerability reporting and administration with bulk actions and group-scoped reports

• Customize your view of PDQ's visual dashboard with adjustable lookback times

• Gain additional macOS process visibility

“IT teams lose valuable time when the information they need is spread across ticketing, endpoint management, and security tools,” said Mark Littlefield, VP of Product at PDQ. “These updates bring device context and action closer to where work is already happening, while giving teams a more consistent way to manage vulnerabilities across Windows and macOS.”

Resolve Tickets Without Leaving the Ticket

PDQ is expanding its ticketing integrations with new support for Zendesk, ServiceNow, and Halo. These additions join existing integrations with Jira, Freshservice, and Freshdesk, giving more technicians access to PDQ device information and actions directly inside the tools they already use. Authorized technicians can then:

• Deploy any package available to them in PDQ

• Open the device’s details in PDQ

• Launch a remote desktop session

By reducing manual device lookups and tool switching, the integrations help technicians avoid targeting errors, resolve tickets faster, and maintain service-level performance.

Ticketing integrations are available to PDQ Premium customers.

macOS Vulnerability Management

PDQ now extends its existing vulnerability management workflow to macOS devices, giving IT teams one place to identify and prioritize risk across their Windows and Mac fleets.

Vulnerability views now include devices running both operating systems, and CVE details indicate whether a vulnerability affects Windows, macOS, or both. Admins can investigate vulnerable software, review affected devices, and deploy available fixes using the same workflows they already use for Windows.

When a supported macOS Package Library package is available, teams can use PDQ’s remediation recommendations and deployment workflows to address vulnerable third-party applications. A single deployment can remediate supported applications across both Windows and macOS devices.

Existing vulnerability management capabilities, including automation, role-based access controls, audit logs, and reporting, also apply to macOS devices. This gives IT teams one consistent way to manage devices, understand risk, coordinate remediation, and track activity across mixed operating system environments without context switching.

New APIs for Connected IT Workflows

PDQ’s new APIs provide deeper access to the data that supports everyday IT operations. Premium customers can now manage custom fields through the API, retrieve vulnerability data, and access deployment results and statuses programmatically.

The Custom Fields API allows external systems to update or retrieve device metadata stored in PDQ. Teams can use it to synchronize information such as device ownership, business context, email addresses, or asset data from configuration management databases, asset management platforms, directories, and internal systems.

The Vulnerabilities API lets teams bring vulnerability data into reporting, ticketing, compliance, security, and automation workflows. This can help organizations incorporate endpoint risk into broader operational and remediation processes without relying on repeated manual exports.

The Deployment Status API gives external systems access to deployment results, including success and failure information. Teams can use this data to track outcomes, create reports, and trigger follow-up actions when deployments require attention.

All three APIs will also be available through PDQ’s Zapier integration, giving teams additional ways to build workflows without developing integrations from scratch.

Additional Platform Updates

The release also includes several updates designed to make common endpoint management, vulnerability management, and remote support workflows more efficient:

• macOS Processes tab: Admins can view running processes on individual Mac devices directly in PDQ.

• Bulk vulnerability ignoring: Teams can ignore multiple vulnerabilities at once instead of updating each vulnerability individually.

• Group-scoped vulnerability reports: Admins can limit vulnerability reports to selected device groups, making it easier to share relevant findings with specific teams, departments, customers, or business units.

• Customizable lookback window: Teams can adjust the timeframe used to review.

• CSV group creation: Admins can create device groups using CSV data, reducing the effort required to organize large sets of devices.

Together, these updates expand PDQ’s support for mixed Windows and macOS environments while helping IT teams connect vulnerability management, deployment, support, and reporting workflows.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which ticketing platforms integrate with PDQ?

PDQ supports ticketing integrations with Jira, Freshservice, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Halo, and ServiceNow.

Does PDQ now support vulnerability management for macOS devices?

Yes. PDQ now gives IT teams a shared vulnerability management workflow across Windows and macOS devices. Admins can view vulnerable software, investigate CVEs, identify affected devices, and deploy available fixes for supported applications from one interface.

About PDQ

PDQ builds IT management tools that are simple, secure, and pretty damn quick. Trusted by system administrators, MSPs, and IT professionals worldwide, PDQ is an autonomous endpoint management solution for Windows and macOS devices, supporting patching, software deployment, and vulnerability management. Founded in 2001 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah, PDQ serves over 33,000 customers and has received G2 Leader and High Performer awards across Endpoint Management, Patch Management, and Remote Support. Learn more at pdq.com.

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