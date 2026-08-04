Women’s Health Summit: Elevating Maternal, Infant and General Care Aug. 18 at 1 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Maternal, infant and general care providers, stakeholders and the general public are invited to attend the Women’s Health Summit: Elevating Maternal, Infant and General Care, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Cumberland County Department of Social Services (DSS). Cumberland County Board of Commissioners Vice Chairwoman Veronica Jones will host the event.
The summit will be held in the first floor conference rooms of the Cumberland County DSS building, located at 1225 Ramsey St., Fayetteville. Attendees should use the rear entrance facing Hillsboro Street.
This women’s health summit aims to strengthen collaboration among professionals working in maternal health and improve communication across the County’s provider network.
The summit will cover mental health and women’s health, maternity and infant health, healthcare policies and systemic change. It will offer participants an opportunity to discuss local needs, share resources and identify coordinated strategies that support improved maternal outcomes and connect with vendors. Residents, parents, mothers and the general public are encouraged to attend.
Women’s Health Summit Details
The following Cumberland County departments, community partners and organizations will be represented at the event:
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Central Carolina Doulas
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Communicare
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Cumberland County Breastfeeding Coalition
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Cumberland County DSS & DSS Care Center
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Cumberland County Department of Public Health
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Cumberland County Public Library
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Juvenile Crime Prevention Council
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Cape Fear Valley Health System
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FirstHealth of the Carolinas
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Alliance Health
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Divine Doula Goddess
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MomsRising
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Momma’s Village
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Partnership for Children of Cumberland County
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Second Chance Counseling Services
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Sister Song Minority Women’s Reproductive Justice Coalition
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UNC Health Project
For more information about Cumberland County Government, visit cumberlandcountync.gov, download the MyCCNCGov app or follow CCNCGOV on social media.
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