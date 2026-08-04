Women’s Health Summit: Elevating Maternal, Infant and General Care Aug. 18 at 1 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Maternal, infant and general care providers, stakeholders and the general public are invited to attend the Women’s Health Summit: Elevating Maternal, Infant and General Care, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Cumberland County Department of Social Services (DSS). Cumberland County Board of Commissioners Vice Chairwoman Veronica Jones will host the event.

The summit will be held in the first floor conference rooms of the Cumberland County DSS building, located at 1225 Ramsey St., Fayetteville. Attendees should use the rear entrance facing Hillsboro Street.

This women’s health summit aims to strengthen collaboration among professionals working in maternal health and improve communication across the County’s provider network.

The summit will cover mental health and women’s health, maternity and infant health, healthcare policies and systemic change. It will offer participants an opportunity to discuss local needs, share resources and identify coordinated strategies that support improved maternal outcomes and connect with vendors. Residents, parents, mothers and the general public are encouraged to attend.

Women’s Health Summit Details

The following Cumberland County departments, community partners and organizations will be represented at the event:

Central Carolina Doulas

Communicare

Cumberland County Breastfeeding Coalition

Cumberland County DSS & DSS Care Center

Cumberland County Department of Public Health

Cumberland County Public Library

Juvenile Crime Prevention Council

Cape Fear Valley Health System

FirstHealth of the Carolinas

Alliance Health

Divine Doula Goddess

MomsRising

Momma’s Village

Partnership for Children of Cumberland County

Second Chance Counseling Services

Sister Song Minority Women’s Reproductive Justice Coalition

UNC Health Project

For more information about Cumberland County Government, visit cumberlandcountync.gov, download the MyCCNCGov app or follow CCNCGOV on social media.