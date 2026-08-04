CDCR Report Finds Proposition 57 Rehabilitative Programming Instrumental in Keeping People from Returning to Prison 

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) published its latest recidivism report, finding that formerly incarcerated people are substantially less likely to return to prison if they’ve successfully completed rehabilitative programming. More than 66 percent of those released stayed conviction free – the second-lowest recidivism rate on record.

For the fourth straight year, data trends show that rehabilitative programming under Prop 57 is a crucial factor in keeping people from returning to prison. 66.6 percent of incarcerated people who engaged in therapeutic, educational, vocational, and self-development programming succeeded in reentry at a rate nearly 12 percent higher than determinately sentenced incarcerated people who did not engage in programming.

People released after a parole hearing, who benefit from Prop. 57 rehabilitative programming, have a recidivism rate of 2% for new felony convictions.

Certain programs are particularly helpful at increasing safe reentry. People who earned Educational Merit Credits while incarcerated succeeded on parole at a rate of 76.7 percent, and those who earned Rehabilitation Achievement Credits had an 81.5 percent success rate in reentry, an improvement of up to 27 percent.

Participants in CDCR’s Specialized Treatment for Optimized Programing (STOP) have an 82.5 percent success rate on parole – one of the strongest outcome improvements reported statewide. The success of STOP highlights CDCR’s success in making our communities safer by delivering comprehensive, evidence-based treatment.

“The results are clear: when we invest in rehabilitation, public safety improves,” said Amy Casias, Director of Rehabilitation Programs. “People who participate in education, career training, and many of the programs CDCR offers while incarcerated,

come home better prepared for success and far less likely to return to prison.”

CDCR’s Cognitive Behavioral Interventions (CBI) program is another example of programming that increases public safety. Participants in CBI engage in targeted programming that addresses the causative factors of their offending. CBI teaches incarcerated people to replace negative patterns of thought with prosocial thinking, mitigate their risk for substance use relapse, control their anger-response, and understand healthy family relationships and develop the tools to form and maintain them. CDCR, DRP and the Amity Foundation hosted a recent graduation event for 58 incarcerated people who completed CBI.

“They can overcome all of their difficulties and those behavior norms that everyone expects of them, and they can change, and they can become productive citizens,” said Myra Goodson, correctional counselor at California Medical Facility.

Recidivism results are helping to inform CDCR’s broader strategy to expand programs that measurably reduce recidivism and strengthen community safety. CDCR has made a significant investment in rehabilitation. More than 11 percent of the department’s overall budget is dedicated to providing data-backed, proven programming. Nowhere is this more evident than the new San Quentin Learning Center, which was created not only to expand education and vocational offerings but study and develop a new model for corrections that prioritizes public safety and successful community reentry.

CDCR’s 2020-21 recidivism report provides the fourth year of data following implementation of Proposition 57 n 2016. Proposition 57 provides incarcerated people the opportunity to earn credits for good behavior and participation in specified rehabilitative programming. By every measure, Prop 57 has been a success at increasing rehabilitative programming in CDCR institutions and increasing success in reentry.

METHODOLOGY:

Recidivism rates are developed utilizing a three-year follow-up period, and analyze a cohort’s arrests, convictions and returns to prison. This nationally recognized practice has been followed by CDCR since reporting began. The three-year conviction rate serves as CDCR’s primary measure of recidivism, and arrests and returns to prison are supplemental measures.

To learn more about the positive impact of CDCR programming and recidivism rates for Fire Camp participants, Substance Use Disorder Treatment, Enhanced Alternative Custody Programs, and Educational and Vocational Programs, please visit: https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/research/offender-outcomes-characteristics/offender-recidivism/