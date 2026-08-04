Anthony Peter Prior Unveils the Power of Language in Abstract Words Are Vitamins

Official cover of Abstract Words Are Vitamins by Anthony Peter Prior. Anthony Peter Prior, author of Abstract Words Are Vitamins.

The new book explores how abstract language shapes thought, emotion, identity, and everyday understanding through a reflective collection of words.

Abstract joins Us all together in place, By that sticky thing time, Its there then it isn’t gone, Refreshed back to spend, Memory reminds to do,” — Anthony Peter Prior

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthony Peter Prior’s Abstract Words Are Vitamins turns rhythm, humour, abstract thought, and visual imagination into a distinctive poetic journey through creativity, resilience, and self-understanding.

Anthony Peter Prior invites readers into a vivid and unconventional world of language with Abstract Words Are Vitamins, a poetry collection published on 29 April 2026. Built around the idea that words can nourish the mind in the same way vitamins nourish the body, the book explores thought, creativity, humour, confusion, confidence, depression, freedom, and the search for meaning through a distinctly original poetic voice.

The collection does not follow a traditional route through poetry. Instead, Prior allows language to move with the speed and unpredictability of thought itself. Lines shift between rhythm and reflection, order and disorder, playfulness and seriousness, creating the feeling of a mind actively arranging, questioning, resisting, and rebuilding itself on the page.

At its centre, Abstract Words Are Vitamins asks a simple but resonant question:

how can words help a person think, recover, laugh, endure, and continue?

A Collection Rooted in Abstract Thought

The title poem introduces the spirit of the book, presenting words as living materials to be tested, stretched, rearranged, and released. Prior’s poems move between sense and nonsense, freedom and structure, seriousness and humour. This balance gives the collection its energy.

Pieces such as “Abstract Thoughts”, “Abstract Thoughts Two”, “Abstract Reality”, and “Abstract Description” explore how the mind handles ideas that do not always arrive in neat order. Instead of forcing every thought into conventional form, Prior lets language travel naturally through fragments, repetitions, sudden turns, memories, doubts, jokes, and moments of clarity.

The result is a collection that reflects the way thought often behaves in real life: restless, searching, contradictory, imaginative, and unexpectedly revealing.

Making Order from Disorder

One of the strongest themes in Abstract Words Are Vitamins is the search for order within disorder. Prior repeatedly returns to images of pieces joining, puzzles forming, parts reconnecting, and scattered thoughts finding shape. The poems suggest that confusion is not always failure. Sometimes, it is the beginning of understanding.

In “Right Word Right Place and Time”, the collection reflects on the importance of language, timing, interpretation, and delivery. Words can twist, mislead, confuse, or clarify. They can create misunderstanding, but they can also help restore meaning. This awareness gives the book emotional depth beneath its lively surface.

The collection often reads like a conversation with the self. The speaker questions his own habits, fears, routines, confidence, reactions, and desire for change. He wants freedom, but also stability. He wants difference, but also belonging. He wants humour, but does not ignore pain.

Humour, Hope, and Inner Survival

Although the book touches on depression, restlessness, self-doubt, mental strain, and emotional uncertainty, it remains full of movement and wit. Prior’s wordplay brings lightness into difficult places. Sounds collide. Phrases turn quickly. Meanings bend, repeat, and reform.

Poems such as “Hope the Saviour”, “Constructive Use of Time”, “Not Going Back”, and “One Enchanted Evening” reflect the importance of continuing, adapting, forgiving, laughing, and finding small ways forward. The collection does not offer easy answers. It offers motion, and that motion becomes part of its strength.

In this sense, Abstract Words Are Vitamins speaks to readers who have tried to organise a busy mind, rise from a low mood, or find language for feelings that arrive before they can be fully explained.

Apart and A Part

Another important theme is belonging. In “Apart Of It Apart From It”, Prior explores the tension between wanting to join society and wanting to remain independent. The speaker recognises public life, community, politics, transport, parks, opinions, responsibility, and shared spaces, while still holding onto individuality.

This gives the book a wider social dimension. Prior is not only writing about private thought. He is writing about how a person fits into the world, resists it, observes it, contributes to it, and sometimes feels misunderstood by it.

Reader Relevance

Abstract Words Are Vitamins will appeal to readers of contemporary poetry, experimental writing, reflective verse, and language-led collections. It is especially suited to readers who appreciate poetry that follows the movement of thought rather than a fixed formula.

The book is also relevant for readers interested in creativity, mental wellbeing, self-expression, visual imagination, and the healing power of language. Its poems invite readers not only to understand the words, but to feel their rhythm, charge, humour, and emotional movement.

Availability

Abstract Words Are Vitamins by Anthony Peter Prior was published on 29 April 2026 and is available on Amazon.

About the Author

Anthony Peter Prior, also known as Tony Prior, is a painter who writes and a writer who paints. He took his BA in Art at Bristol in 1979 and spent much of his working life at the easel before setting his own life down on the page. Today, his writing and illustration form a single creative practice: the pictures give the writing its eye, and the writing gives the pictures their story.

Prior lives in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire. His creative outlook has been shaped by art, literature, theatre, and a lifelong interest in freedom of expression. A James Joyce summer school taught him that there are no rules worth keeping, and his lyrical writing style follows a sentence wherever it wants to go. He has MS and is partially sighted, experiences that have changed both what he sees and what he makes of it.

At fifteen, he met the poet Philip Larkin, who told him not to listen to his parents. Prior has been taking that advice ever since, creating work that is independent, playful, visually alive, and unmistakably his own.

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