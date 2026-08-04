5th Fujian-Macao Cooperation Conference held in Fuzhou City, Fujian Province

MACAU, August 4 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, along with the Secretary of the Fujian Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Mr Zhou Zuyi, and the Governor of Fujian Province, Mr Zhao Long – as well as their respective delegations – attended the 5th Fujian-Macao Cooperation Conference held on Tuesday (4 August) in Fuzhou City, Fujian Province. Both sides agreed that cooperation between Fujian and Macao is deeply rooted, has yielded fruitful results, and holds great promise. The two places will work in unison and move forward together to open a new chapter of cooperation characterised by shared development and progress.

Mr Sam stated that Fujian and Macao share deep-rooted historical ties, a common cultural heritage, and close people-to-people bonds. Since the establishment of the Fujian-Macao cooperation mechanism in 2016, the two sides have worked hand in hand over the past decade, successfully holding four conferences previously, and propelling their cooperation into a new phase characterised by comprehensive, institutionalised and regularised development. Under the care and guidance of the Central Government, Fujian and Macao have moved forward in unison, achieving fruitful results and continuously deepening the substance of their cooperation.

The Chief Executive emphasised that the latest meeting marks the formal entry of the Fujian-Macao cooperation mechanism into a new phase of development for its second decade. Standing at this new starting point, the two places must not only consolidate existing achievements but also build on this momentum in order to seize opportunities and deepen collaboration, particularly in areas such as trade, investment, modern finance, innovation and technology, culture, education and healthcare. They should promote the implementation of further practical cooperation projects, jointly organise and support Mazu-related cultural tourism activities, and open up a new chapter in the coordinated development of Fujian and Macao.

Mr Sam also gave a detailed presentation on the key initiatives and development opportunities for Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, during the period of the Third Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR). He expressed hope that Fujian and Macao would further join forces to “set sail together”, capitalising on the combined strengths of Fujian as the core zone of the Maritime Silk Road; and of Macao as the China-Portuguese-speaking countries’ trade and economic cooperation service platform; along with the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and its new strategic positioning as “Macao+Hengqin”. This is all while linking the development of the “Belt and Road” initiative with that of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, in order better to serve the country’s high-level opening up to the outside world.

On behalf of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee and the Fujian Provincial People’s Government, Secretary Zhou extended a warm welcome to the Chief Executive and his delegation, and expressed heartfelt gratitude to the MSAR Government, the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the CPC Central Committee, and the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, for their long-standing concern and support for Fujian’s development. Secretary Zhou stated that Mr Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, attaches great importance to exchanges and cooperation between Fujian and Macao. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi has on numerous occasions issued important directives on advancing mutually-beneficial cooperation between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong and Macao, thereby providing fundamental guidance for deepening exchanges and cooperation between Fujian and Macao. Fujian and Macao face each other across mountains and sea, share a common cultural heritage, and have deep historical ties. In recent years, there has been close economic and trade cooperation and frequent people-to-people exchanges between the two sides.

This year marks the start of the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan. Fujian is bearing in mind General Secretary Xi’s important instructions to remain steadfast in the goal of building a new Fujian characterised by dynamic mechanisms, a high-quality industrial base, and prosperous people and a beautiful ecosystem. Fujian is thoroughly implementing the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan, and pooling its efforts to take the lead in the advancement of modernisation with Chinese characteristics.

Secretary Zhou said that – at the starting point of a new journey – he hoped that both sides will take the latest meeting as an opportunity to work in unison, and move forward shoulder to shoulder to make full use of mechanisms and platforms such as the Fujian–Macao Cooperation Conference; work together to expand openness; foster innovative development and learn from one another; deepen economic, trade and investment links; promote synergies in science, technology and innovation industries; and strengthen people-to-people bonds. This was all in order actively to build a closer cooperative relationship and write a new chapter in the mutually-beneficial and win-win development of Fujian and Macao.

The progress of relevant work since the 4th Fujian-Macao Cooperation Conference was reported at the 5th Fujian-Macao Cooperation Conference. The key areas for promotion under the fifth edition were also announced.

In the presence of the Chief Executive, Secretary Zhou, and Governor Zhao, the Memorandum of Cooperation on the Fujian-Macao High Level Meeting-cum-5th Fujian-Macao Cooperation Conference, was signed by Vice Governor of Fujian Province, Mr Zhao Zenglian, and the Secretary for Economy and Finance of the MSAR, Ms Ng Wai Han, on behalf of the two sides.

The leading officials then witnessed the signing of an agreement between the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Fujian Provincial People’s Government and Macao’s Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, on facilitating Fujian enterprises to go global. The leading officials also witnessed the signing of: an agreement on promoting Fujian-Macao tourism cooperation between the Department of Culture and Tourism of Fujian Province and the Macao Government Tourism Office; an agreement on deepening youth exchanges between Fujian and Macao between the Education and Youth Development Bureau of the MSAR and the Fujian Youth Federation; an agreement on promoting cultural cooperation between the Department of Culture and Tourism of Fujian Province and the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the MSAR; a memorandum of cooperation between the Health Bureau of the MSAR and the Xiamen Cardiovascular Hospital Xiamen University; a cooperation agreement on dual bachelor degree programmes between the University of Macau and Huaqiao University; and a cooperation agreement on talent cultivation between the Macao University of Tourism and the Fujian Tourism Development Group Company Limited.