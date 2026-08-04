CMS Proposes Medicare Coverage for Health and Wellness Coaching: What It Could Mean for Healthcare | ACHS

American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu What CMS's Proposed Medicare Health Coaching Benefit Could Mean for Healthcare

ACHS examines CMS’s proposed Medicare coverage for health and wellness coaching and what it could mean for the future of preventive care.

Organizations continue exploring ways to improve patient engagement and support lasting behavior change.” — Ilana Frigaard, Chief Operating Officer, ACHS

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has proposed a policy change that could expand the role of board-certified health and wellness coaches within the U.S. healthcare system. American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS), an accredited institution specializing in integrative health education, says the proposal reflects the growing emphasis on prevention, patient engagement, and interdisciplinary care. If finalized, the proposal could influence healthcare delivery, professional practice, and continuing education.Under the proposed 2027 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule, eligible healthcare organizations could bill Medicare for qualifying health and well-being coaching services delivered by board-certified health and wellness coaches under the supervision of eligible Medicare providers. The proposal remains open for public comment.Why ACHS Is CommentingAs an accredited institution specializing in integrative health education, ACHS closely follows policy developments that may influence healthcare delivery, professional practice, employer needs, and continuing education. By sharing perspectives on emerging healthcare trends, ACHS aims to contribute to informed discussions among students, graduates, employers, healthcare professionals, and industry partners that advance integrative health and wellness outcomes.For nearly five decades, ACHS has specialized in integrative health and wellness education. The institution monitors developments in healthcare policy, professional standards, and industry trends to help inform institutional planning, continuing education, and employer engagement.Healthcare organizations, educators, professional associations, and other stakeholders are encouraged to review the proposed rule and participate in the public comment process to help inform the future of prevention-focused, whole-person healthcare.What Is the CMS Health Coaching Proposal?The proposal would allow eligible healthcare organizations, rather than individual health coaches, could bill Medicare for qualifying health coaching services provided under the supervision of eligible Medicare providers. Final billing requirements and eligibility criteria will be determined only if CMS adopts the proposal.More broadly, the proposal reflects growing interest in integrating behavior change support into interdisciplinary healthcare and expanding access to services that promote long-term health.Education and Workforce ImplicationsIf finalized, the proposal could further highlight the importance of knowledge and competencies related to evidence-informed health coaching, behavior change, patient engagement, and interdisciplinary care.As healthcare organizations continue expanding prevention-focused initiatives, Educational institutions may also evaluate how academic programs and continuing education offerings align with evolving healthcare practice and employer needs.Healthcare organizations, professional associations, and policymakers continue to place greater emphasis on prevention, patient engagement, and lifestyle-focused care -areas increasingly reflected in discussions across the healthcare and wellness sectors.ACHS partners with employers, professional organizations, and community partners to support continuing education, professional development, and lifelong learning.Why Employers Are Paying AttentionFor healthcare employers, the proposal may represent another step toward integrating prevention and patient engagement into existing care models. Organizations may evaluate how board-certified health and wellness coaches fit within interdisciplinary care teams if CMS finalizes the rule.As healthcare delivery continues to evolve, ACHS believes collaboration among educators, employers, healthcare organizations, and professional associations will remain important as healthcare continues to evolve.Why This MattersHealthcare continues shifting toward prevention, chronic disease management, and patient engagement. Health and wellness coaches support sustainable behavior change that can complement clinical care by helping patients remain engaged with provider-recommended care plans.While the proposal does not change educational requirements or professional certification pathways, it reflects the growing emphasis on behavior change, prevention, and interdisciplinary care within healthcare delivery.The proposal also underscores the importance of lifelong learning as healthcare professionals adapt to evolving care models, reimbursement policies, and interdisciplinary approaches to patient care.“Healthcare continues moving beyond treating illness toward supporting long-term health and prevention. Whether or not this proposal is finalized, organizations continue exploring ways to improve patient engagement and support lasting behavior change.” — Ilana Frigaard , Chief Operating Officer, ACHSWhat This Could Mean for Healthcare OrganizationsThe proposal could encourage healthcare organizations to further evaluate the role of board-certified health and wellness coaches within primary care, hospitals and health systems, integrative and functional medicine clinics, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), lifestyle medicine programs, value-based care organizations, and community health settings.What Happens NextThe proposed rule is currently open for public comment. If finalized, it is expected to take effect on January 1, 2027.Whether or not the proposal is adopted as written, it highlights the growing focus on prevention, patient engagement, and collaborative care. ACHS will continue monitoring federal healthcare policy developments and engaging with employers, professional organizations, and healthcare leaders to better understand how emerging trends may influence integrative health education, continuing education, and professional development.Learn MoreReaders interested in reviewing the proposal can access the official CMS resources:CMS 2027 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Proposed Rule Fact Sheet: https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/fact-sheets/calendar-year-cy-2027-medicare-physician-fee-schedule-proposed-rule CMS Proposed Rule (CMS-1848-P): https://www.cms.gov/medicare/payment/fee-schedules/physician/federal-regulation-notices/cms-1848-p About ACHSFounded in 1978, American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is an accredited institution specializing in integrative health and wellness education. ACHS provides online degree programs, continuing education, and professional development opportunities designed to support lifelong learning. The institution partners with employers, professional organizations, and community partners while remaining committed to evidence-informed education and whole-person health.For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at president@achs.edu.

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