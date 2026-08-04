Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Arrests Baton Rouge Police Officer for Sharing Protected Law Enforcement Information

Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) arrested a Baton Rouge Police officer for sharing protected law enforcement information.

41-year-old Joanell K. Robinson, of Club View Court in Zachary, was arrested on August 4, 2026, and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Correctional Center on:

20 counts - Trespass Against State Computers (La. R.S. 14:73.12)

20 counts - Malfeasance in Office (La. R.S. 14:134)

The LBI received a request for assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) regarding allegations of official misconduct. Federal agents had received information alleging that a Baton Rouge Police Officer, Joanell Robinson, had disseminated protected law enforcement information to a known drug dealer and other individuals who were not authorized to access that information.

During this investigation, LBI agents learned that Joanell Robinson, a Corporal with the Baton Rouge Police Department, had repeatedly accessed and disseminated protected law enforcement information to individuals who were not authorized to possess the sensitive materials. Agents also learned that Robinson was aware that information contained within those law enforcement databases are protected as she had been trained as a requirement to obtain access to the sensitive materials.

During an interview with FBI agents, Robinson admitted that she had accessed the databases and disseminated protected information to unauthorized individuals on approximately 10 to 20 separate occasions. Agents also learned that on at least one of those occasions Robinson disseminated information to a known drug dealer who had been involved in a hit-and-run incident. Agents discovered that the hit and run investigation had remained open until recently when Robinson's illegal activity was discovered.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation was the primary investigating agency. Assistance was provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"Law enforcement databases exist to protect the public—not to tip off criminals. I'd like to thank the FBI for their assistance in this investigation," said Attorney General Liz Murrill.

Bond information is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.





*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.