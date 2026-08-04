Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,042 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 483,304 in the last 365 days.

Study Outlines Importance of Enriched Flour to U.S. Health

The Grain Foods Research Institute has published a paper outlining the undeniable benefits enriched flour has on public health.   Without enrichments, the average American diet would be deficient in a number of essential nutrients and those insufficiencies would hit vulnerable groups the hardest.

Criticism of food additives, including flour enrichment, has developed into a social movement against flour enrichment.  This call to remove enrichments from flour, like many viral online movements, are based in misunderstanding and misinformation.  The research published on this topic tries to drop some knowledge about flour enrichments and why enriching flour is a decades old public health protection, not an industry conspiracy against U.S. consumers.

Read more about the published paper and the research that backs it up here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Study Outlines Importance of Enriched Flour to U.S. Health

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.