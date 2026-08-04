Study Outlines Importance of Enriched Flour to U.S. Health

The Grain Foods Research Institute has published a paper outlining the undeniable benefits enriched flour has on public health. Without enrichments, the average American diet would be deficient in a number of essential nutrients and those insufficiencies would hit vulnerable groups the hardest.

Criticism of food additives, including flour enrichment, has developed into a social movement against flour enrichment. This call to remove enrichments from flour, like many viral online movements, are based in misunderstanding and misinformation. The research published on this topic tries to drop some knowledge about flour enrichments and why enriching flour is a decades old public health protection, not an industry conspiracy against U.S. consumers.

Read more about the published paper and the research that backs it up here.

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