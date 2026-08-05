The Historic Traveler Debuts Online Travel Guide for Marketers Seeking a History-Loving Traveler, Reader or TV/Film Buff

The Historic Traveler Vacation Guide Connects History-Passionate Travelers, Readers and TV/Film Buffs With What They Seek The Historic Traveler Media Group Logo--A Company That Marries Your Travel to the Books The Bring History to Life The Historic Traveler Media Group provides historic travel and historic novel buffs a robust online hub, a 100-page magazine, an historic vacation guide, aa twice monthly newsletter, and a membership community—offering sponsors, partners and advertisers d

Sponsored Advertorials in 14 Categories Match Travelers With Exactly What They Seek -- Advertisers Get Home Page Visibility for 30 Days to 40K Visitors Monthly

We have struck a chord that’s heretofore untouched. Our Historic Vacation Guide will give the travel marketing and publishing communities a way to tap into this specific history-passionate audience.” — The Historic Traveler founder Jackie Lapin.

SPANISH SPRINGS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Historic Traveler’s new online Historic Vacation Guide is making it easy for destinations, travel providers, historic venues, attractions, events, museums, and history-focused TV and film to connect with savvy history lovers.

The Historic Traveler offers an online destination, emagazine and robust free membership that caters to people who love history, travel and historic novels. The site now draws 40,000+ visitors a month, 15,000 unique visitors, 21,000 social followers and boasts 170,000 lifetime views on TikTok and YouTube combined—in just its first year!

The new Historic Traveler Vacation Guide provides an editorial showcase within the guide on the home page, linking to a full-page spread with graphics, promotional detail and call-to-action with links. Marketing partners may also opt for a social media reel on all five major social outlets.

The Historic Traveler Media Group offers The Guide promotional packages for:

• Destinations

• Travel, Airlines, Cruise, Sailing and Tour Providers

• Historic Hotels, Restaurants, Museums, Stately Homes, Castle Tours and Historic Venues of all Varieties

• Attractions, Festivals, Events

• History Focused Television and Movies

• Publishers and Authors of Historic Novels and History-centric non-fiction books

• Travel Retailers and Products

“For the past year, The Historic Traveler has been growing exponentially. We know we have struck a chord that’s heretofore untouched. Our Historic Vacation Guide will give the travel marketing community a way to tap into this specific history-passionate audience. We are excited to build the travel and publishing relationships that will grow with us,” says founder and Historic Traveler-in-Chief, Jackie Lapin.

To see more, visit https://thehistorictraveler.com/travelguidepartner . You can set a meeting with a representative -- or simply sign on board and upload your content!

More extensive multi-channel packages including magazine, newsletter and social media visibility are also available.

About The Historic Traveler

The Historic Traveler is a unique online destination for history lovers offering article features, travel resources, an 80-page digital magazine, and stunning photo galleries, alongside carefully curated recommendations for historical novels, history books, biographies, films, museums, and more that illuminate history’s most treasured stories. The Historic Traveler marries travel to the books that bring history to life.

The Historic Traveler free membership also provides exclusive resources and a dynamic network of like-minded historic travelers and readers, found nowhere else. Members gain access to one-of-a-kind directories (books, hotels, museums, restaurants, TV, movies and more), special features such as interviews with historic travel experts and authors, a twice a month newsletter, book reviews, The Hot25 Historic Novel Alert, The History Chronicles ongoing advisory for the best non-fiction history reads annually, a complimentary concierge service for travel booking and more, including curated historic travel excursions. www.TheHistoricTraveler.com/members

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