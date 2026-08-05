Destination Stewardship Author Tonya Fitzpatrick to Discuss Tourism and Community Life at Oak Bluffs Public Library

Tonya Fitzpatrick, author of Destination Stewardship Event Postcard

Free Aug. 15 community conversation will explore tourism, community identity and quality of life on Martha’s Vineyard and beyond.

People should be able to welcome visitors without feeling that they are losing their own community.” — Tonya Fitzpatrick, author of Destination Stewardship

OAK BLUFFS, MA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oak Bluffs Public Library will host “A Place to Visit. A Place to Live.,” a free community conversation featuring Tonya Fitzpatrick, author of Destination Stewardship : Drive Sustainability, Economic Renewal, and Cultural Integrity, on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, from 12:15 to 2:15 p.m.Designed for residents and visitors alike, the program will look beyond the familiar image of Martha’s Vineyard as a celebrated destination to consider the realities of a place people call home. The author conversation will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will be followed by audience questions, a bookplate signing and light refreshments.Drawing on themes and examples from Fitzpatrick’s book, the conversation will ask what it takes for a place to remain welcoming to visitors and livable for residents. It will explore how tourism, growth and change shape community identity, housing, infrastructure, cultural continuity, local economic opportunity and everyday quality of life. The discussion will connect questions facing Martha’s Vineyard with experiences from destinations around the world.The program will also consider who benefits from tourism, who carries its costs and how residents, businesses, public officials, community organizations and travelers can share responsibility for a destination’s future.“People should be able to welcome visitors without feeling that they are losing their own community,” Fitzpatrick said. “Tourism can create jobs and opportunity, but those benefits should be visible in residents’ daily lives. If a destination becomes harder to live in, something is out of balance.”The conversation will be moderated by Ian Fitzpatrick, co-founder of World Footprints and a public-sector executive and journalist whose work spans economic development, transportation, infrastructure, cities and travel. Audience members will have an opportunity to ask questions and share perspectives.Published by Kogan Page in April 2026, Destination Stewardship goes beyond broad calls for sustainable tourism by examining the governance, partnerships, measurement systems, funding approaches and real-world examples needed to put stewardship into practice. The Destination Stewardship Center examined the book in an article titled “The First True Book on Destination Stewardship.” The book includes a foreword by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco.The event is free and open to the public. Purchase of Destination Stewardship is not required. Guests who bring a copy of the book or proof of purchase will receive a complimentary copy of Fitzpatrick’s earlier book, Success Simplified, while supplies last.Registration is not required, but RSVPs are appreciated to help organizers plan for refreshments. View event details and RSVP at https://evite.me/YYuAM57TcN EVENT DETAILSEvent: “A Place to Visit. A Place to Live.”Date: Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026Time: 12:15 to 2:15 p.m.; author conversation begins at 12:30 p.m.Location: Oak Bluffs Public Library, 56 School Street, Oak Bluffs, MassachusettsPARKING NOTE: The Oak Bluffs Public Library shares a parking lot with Oak Bluffs Town Hall.Admission: Free and open to the publicRSVP: https://evite.me/YYuAM57TcN ABOUT DESTINATION STEWARDSHIPDestination Stewardship: Drive Sustainability, Economic Renewal, and Cultural Integrity, published by Kogan Page in April 2026, is a practical resource for destination organizations, policymakers, tourism businesses, educators, and community leaders. The book examines how tourism can generate economic opportunity without weakening local culture, natural resources, or residents’ quality of life. It has also resonated with travelers, as reflected in five-star reader reviews.It is available through Kogan Page, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever books are sold.ABOUT TONYA FITZPATRICKTonya Fitzpatrick, Esq., is the author of Destination Stewardship: Drive Sustainability, Economic Renewal, and Cultural Integrity, an award-winning travel journalist, and a three-time TEDx speaker. She is co-founder of World Footprints, a social-impact travel media platform, and serves on the Maryland Tourism Development Board. She has addressed industry audiences including Destinations International and ITB Berlin.Her work explores how tourism can strengthen communities, protect cultural integrity, create lasting economic opportunity, and deepen understanding across cultures.MEDIA CONTACT###

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