Funding Available To Support Local Conservation Efforts, Improve Community Health



FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 4, 2026) – Today, Team Kentucky announced that up to $336,000 through the Environmental Grant Program are now available to county conservation districts to help address agricultural and environmental challenges. The program helps reduce agricultural pollution that may wash into Kentucky’s rivers, streams, lakes and groundwater.

“The Environmental Grant Program gives local conservation districts the flexibility to address the unique environmental challenges facing their communities,” said Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary John Lyons. “These investments help protect Kentucky’s natural resources while improving public health, supporting agriculture and enhancing the quality of life for all Kentuckians.”

County conservation districts can apply by visiting the following page and completing the Conservation District Environmental Grant Application by November 15, 2026. Each year, the funding, which is made available through the federal Department of Agriculture, is provided to the Kentucky Division of Conservation (DOC) and the Kentucky Soil and Water Conservation Commission (SWCC) to support projects that deliver lasting environmental and economic benefits. Past projects have included the distribution of native trees and tree seedlings, which promotes reforestation, improves wildlife habitat, reduces soil erosion, and enhances water quality. As these trees mature, they will continue providing long-term benefits by capturing carbon, filtering pollutants and increasing biodiversity.

Communities have expanded access to dead animal removal services, helping prevent water contamination and reduce public health risks. Landowners have also benefited from septic system repair and replacement programs, reducing the potential for untreated wastewater to enter surface and groundwater.

Environmental grants have also strengthened local environmental education efforts, allowing conservation districts to partner with schools and community organizations and hold field days to raise awareness about Kentucky’s natural resources and beneficial conservation practices.

Unlike many conservation funding sources that are limited to specific practices or eligibility requirements, the Environmental Grant Program provides flexible funding for locally identified conservation priorities. This allows conservation districts to address important environmental needs that may not qualify under other programs.

Local conservation districts may apply for up to $5,000 annually to support eligible projects that improve environmental quality and strengthen communities across Kentucky with a maximum 75% cost share.

For more information, visit https://eec.ky.gov/Natural-Resources/Conservation/Pages/Environmental-Grants.aspx.

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