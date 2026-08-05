Vyta MenoClinic Breaks Ground on Utah's First Women's Health & Longevity Sanctuary in Lehi

Groundbreaking marks the launch of Utah's first women's health and longevity sanctuary focused on peri/menopause, prevention, aesthetics, and healthy aging.

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vyta MenoClinic, a women's health and longevity clinic dedicated to helping women thrive through perimenopause, menopause, and healthy aging, proudly announces the groundbreaking of its flagship location in Lehi, Utah.Designed as more than a traditional medical clinic, the Vyta Sanctuary will provide a comprehensive approach to women's midlife health by bringing together advanced diagnostics, evidence-based medicine, bioidentical hormone optimization, longevity-focused care, wellness therapies, education, and community under one roof.The groundbreaking represents a major milestone in Vyta's mission to redefine how women experience healthcare during midlife and improve healthspan and longevity throughout the second half of life."For too long, women have been told that fatigue, weight gain, anxiety, brain fog, poor sleep, and loss of vitality are simply part of getting older," said Tiffany Polmateer, Chief Operating Officer of Vyta MenoClinic. "At Vyta, we believe women deserve better. We're creating a place where women feel heard, understood, and empowered with the education, support, and advanced care they need to live healthier, stronger, and more vibrant lives."At the heart of Vyta is the Woman 2.0 philosophy—the belief that menopause is not the beginning of decline, but the beginning of a new chapter. Through education, empowerment, and personalized longevity medicine, Vyta helps women redefine what is possible in midlife, embracing its mission of making the second half of life better than the first.In addition to personalized medical care, the Vyta Sanctuary will feature a state-of-the-art MenoSpa offering advanced aesthetic, rejuvenation, and sexual wellness services, along with educational seminars, wellness workshops, health coaching, support communities, and events designed to help women confidently navigate midlife and beyond."We want to create a place where women never feel rushed or dismissed," Polmateer added. "Every aspect of the Sanctuary is being designed to inspire hope, foster connection, and provide women with the tools and support to achieve lasting health, vitality, and longevity."The groundbreaking ceremony will bring together community leaders, healthcare professionals, partners, patients, and supporters to celebrate the beginning of what Vyta believes will establish a new standard in women's midlife healthcare.Groundbreaking CeremonyDate: August 25, 2026Time: 11:00 a.m. MDTHosted by: Vyta MenoClinicCommunity members, supporters, and partners are invited to join the celebration as Vyta takes the next step toward creating Utah's premier destination for women's longevity and menopause care.About Vyta MenoClinicVyta MenoClinic is redefining women's healthcare through a proactive, longevity-focused approach to perimenopause, menopause, and healthy aging. By combining advanced diagnostics, personalized hormone optimization, evidence-based medicine, lifestyle interventions, and innovative wellness therapies, Vyta empowers women to take control of their health and vitality. Guided by its Woman 2.0 philosophy, Vyta is committed to helping women make the second half of life better than the first.

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