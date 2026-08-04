Stockbridge Capital Holdings

Extraspace Industries designs steel storage for trade and ballistic-rated buildings for NATO. Stockbridge Capital Holdings has invested in both sides.

Extraspace is two businesses in one, A commercial steel storage designer and supplier with a fast-growing digital channel, and a defence and security specialist.” — Stuart Guy

EAST GRINSTEAD, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stockbridge Capital Holdings, a UK-based private equity firm, today announced an investment in Extraspace Industries, a market-leading designer and supplier of steel storage, secure and ballistic-rated buildings. The transaction marks the Firm's entry into strategic steel design and supply, and into the defence and security sector.The investment reinforces Stockbridge's positioning as a disciplined industrial investor. The Firm targets category leaders in essential, asset-backed sectors with defensible market positions, durable demand and clear operational upside, then scales them through hands-on portfolio operations spanning commercial strategy, digital transformation and buy-and-build expansion.KEY FACTSInvestor: Stockbridge Capital Holdings, UK private equity firmCompany: Extraspace Industries, Surrey, United KingdomAnnounced: 4 August 2026Sectors entered: Strategic steel design and supply; defence and securityProduct ranges: Five, from flat-pack steel storage to blast-resistant buildingsCertifications: NIJ Level IV, NATO B7, EN 1063; ISO 9001 (cert. no. 313642019)In service with: NATO, the United Nations, the United States Navy, the British Army and allied armed forcesTerms: Not disclosedTWO BUSINESSES IN ONEExtraspace Industries is a leading designer and supplier of steel storage containers and specialist buildings, supplying construction, logistics, retail and public-sector customers across five product ranges, supported by a growing e-commerce channel and a national delivery footprint.Alongside that commercial range, Extraspace designs and supplies the Arma range, including the Armastore and Armakabin, together with ballistic-rated and blast-resistant buildings certified to NIJ Level IV, NATO B7 and EN 1063. These structures are already in service with NATO, the United Nations, the United States Navy, the British Army and allied armed forces worldwide, positioning Extraspace as a specialist supplier of secure and protective infrastructure to government and defence customers. The business is ISO 9001 certified, with every unit built to a documented, audited process."Extraspace is two businesses in one," said Stuart Guy , CEO and Principal at Stockbridge Capital Holdings. "A commercial steel storage designer and supplier with a fast-growing digital channel, and a defence and security specialist whose ballistic and blast-rated structures are trusted by NATO, the UN and allied armed forces. That combination, resilient commercial cash flows underwriting a high-barrier defence franchise, is exactly the kind of asset we are built to own and scale, and it establishes Stockbridge in the defence and security market."STRATEGIC RATIONALEThe investment extends Stockbridge's strategy of acquiring and scaling market leaders in essential, asset-backed sectors with high barriers to entry and significant headroom for operational improvement. Extraspace's vertically integrated model - designing, engineering and supplying across the full spectrum from flat-pack commercial storage to certified blast-resistant structures - represents the kind of strategic, high-specification manufacturing capability Stockbridge is built to own and grow.Under Stockbridge ownership, the priorities are scaling Extraspace's e-commerce and direct-to-trade channel, expanding capacity behind the Arma and ballistic ranges, and broadening access to government and defence procurement frameworks in the UK and allied markets.Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONSWho has invested in Extraspace Industries?Stockbridge Capital Holdings, a UK-based private equity firm, announced an investment in Extraspace Industries on 4 August 2026. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.What does Extraspace Industries design and supply?Extraspace Industries designs and supplies steel storage containers and specialist buildings across five product ranges, from flat-pack storage and chemical stores to modular offices, secure and armoured units, ballistic cabins and blast-resistant buildings.What certifications do Extraspace Industries ballistic and blast-resistant buildings hold?Extraspace Industries ballistic-rated and blast-resistant buildings are certified to NIJ Level IV, NATO B7 and EN 1063. Extraspace Industries is ISO 9001 certified under certificate number 313642019, with every unit built to a documented, audited process.Who uses Extraspace Industries ballistic-rated and blast-resistant buildings?Extraspace Industries ballistic-rated and blast-resistant structures are in service with NATO, the United Nations, the United States Navy, the British Army and allied armed forces worldwide.What is the Extraspace Arma range?The Arma range is the defence and security line designed and supplied by Extraspace Industries. It includes the Armastore and the Armakabin, alongside ballistic-rated and blast-resistant buildings certified to NIJ Level IV, NATO B7 and EN 1063.ABOUT STOCKBRIDGE CAPITAL HOLDINGSStockbridge Capital Holdings is a UK-based private equity firm investing in market-leading businesses across downstream energy, industrials, strategic steel design and supply, defence and security, and ultra-luxury hospitality and real estate. Its portfolio includes FuelFixer, the global misfuelling-recovery multinational; The Gilchrist Collection, a group of ultra-luxury hospitality venues; and Stockbridge Properties, owner of the historic Homestall Manor and Rockwood Park Estate. Recent investments include the B2B SaaS startup Kyco and The NorthWest Fuel Drain Group. The Firm combines patient capital with hands-on portfolio operations, spanning commercial strategy, digital transformation and operational value creation, to build category champions. For more information, visit stockbridgecapitalholdings.com.ABOUT EXTRASPACE INDUSTRIESExtraspace Industries is the UK's trusted designer and supplier of steel storage, secure and specialist buildings, from flat-pack storage and chemical stores to modular offices, secure and armoured units, ballistic cabins and blast-resistant buildings. Its defence-grade Arma and ballistic ranges are certified to NIJ Level IV, NATO B7 and EN 1063 and in service with NATO, the United Nations, the United States Navy and allied armed forces. ISO 9001 certified (cert. no. 313642019). Supplied direct to trade and public from its Surrey base. For more information, visit https://www.extraspacestore.co.uk What products are in the Extraspace Industries range?The Extraspace Industries range includes the Expandastore flat-pack steel store, Expandachem chemical store, Expandakabin and Expandacom modular units, Bikestore, Gardenstore, the Vaultstore secure store, and the Armastore and Armakabin from the defence-grade Arma range, alongside ISO shipping containers, modular buildings, bulletproof cabins and blast-resistant buildings.Where can I buy Extraspace steel storage containers in the UK?Extraspace Industries supplies steel storage containers direct to trade and public customers through its e-commerce channel at extraspacestore.co.uk, with national delivery from its Surrey base.

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