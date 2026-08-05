BDM Wealth Management Hits £50M Milestone, Expands Reach Across Dubai, London and Norway

BDM Wealth Management company logo. Mark Johnson, Head of Business Development at BDM Wealth Management.

Dubai-based capital raising advisory firm reports over 30 projects, from SEIS raises to listed companies, spanning loan notes, bonds, equity and IPO mandates

Businesses raising capital need more than access to investors -- they need a structure that holds up to scrutiny.” — Mark Johnson, Head of Business Development at BDM Wealth Management

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BDM Wealth Management (BDM.LLC), a specialist capital raising advisory firm headquartered in Dubai, has structured more than £50 million in capital across over 30 projects, ranging from SEIS-qualifying early-stage raises to listed public companies, for businesses raising funds through loan notes, corporate bonds, equity placements, convertible loan notes and UK tax-efficient structures including SEIS and EIS. The firm offers structuring services across the full range of fundraising instruments, tailoring each engagement to a business's stage, sector and funding objectives.The firm operates from the Burj Al Salam in Dubai's Trade Centre district, with additional team presence in London and Norway supporting sector coverage in energy, shipping and logistics. BDM's advisory model covers the full lifecycle of a capital raise, from initial structuring and documentation through investor engagement and completion, with typical fundraising timelines of six to twelve weeks and IPO or reverse takeover mandates extending up to two years.Among the firm's recent mandates, BDM was appointed corporate advisor to Lunor Pay, a United Kingdom-based neobank, supporting the company's growth strategy in the digital banking sector. The firm's advisory work also spans sectors including software, financial technology, life sciences and property development, with completed engagements ranging from a £2.5 million secured loan note raise for a growth-stage software company to a £5 million private equity placement for a property development firm."Businesses raising capital need more than access to investors -- they need a structure that holds up to scrutiny," said Mark Johnson , Head of Business Development at BDM Wealth Management. "Our approach has been to combine UK capital markets discipline with the reach of our Dubai and Norway offices, so that every raise we structure is properly documented and positioned for the investors we introduce it to."BDM's services are organized into three tiers based on business stage, spanning early-stage SEIS and EIS advance assurance, growth-stage loan note, bond and convertible loan note structuring, and enterprise-level pre-IPO and reverse takeover advisory. Across secured debt instruments, the firm coordinates with an independent security trustee, who holds and monitors the security interest on behalf of investors and files the relevant debenture at Companies House.On the investor side, BDM presents structured opportunities across debt, equity and tax-efficient instruments to High Net Worth and Self-Certified Sophisticated Investors.Capital at risk. Financial promotions from BDM Wealth Management are directed only at High Net Worth and Self-Certified Sophisticated Investors under the UK Financial Promotion Order 2005, and may not be covered by FCA rules, the Financial Ombudsman Service, or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. Past performance is not indicative of future results.About BDM Wealth ManagementBDM Wealth Management is a specialist capital raising advisory firm operating from Dubai, with team presence in London and Norway. The firm advises businesses on structuring capital raises through loan notes, bonds, equity placements, IPOs, convertible loan notes and UK government-backed tax-efficient structures, and connects structured investment opportunities to High Net Worth and Sophisticated Investors. More information about BDM Wealth Management is available on Crunchbase

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