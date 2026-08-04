Motorist Advisory: UPDATE (8/4) Road Closure on Nile Rd at Rattlesnake Creek Bridge

Due to flooding on December 19th, 2025 resulting in a bridge failure, Nile Road has been indefinitely closed at the location of the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge.

Drivers are strongly advised to use alternative routes.

UPDATE 8/4/2026: Yakima County has went out for Request for Qualifications for a consultant for this work. We expect to have a consultant selected formally by September 20th, 2026. Unfortunately at this point in time, we believe that the bridge may not be able to be fully restored until Fall of 2028. The largest delays we expect to encounter once the consultant has been formally selected are the design process and the environmental review process.