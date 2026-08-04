Motorist Advisory -- Effective November 17th -- Tieton Reservoir Rd Closure

On November 17th, 2025 Tieton Reservoir Rd will be closed between NF-1000 and NF-1203. The closure is for the construction of a new bridge, and for the reconstruction of the S Fork Tieton River Fish Passage. The work is anticipated to go through the end of this year and into August 7th, 2026.

A detour will be established during the closure for the public's convenience, and the approved detour plan is viewable online.

UPDATE 8/4/2026:

Construction on the project has been suspended and the project site stabilized until work can resume. The road closure and associated detour will remain in effect. We anticipate crews to begin remobilizing the site in August 2026 and resume work no later than September 2026.

NEW: As we are working on finalizing the schedule for the South Fork Tieton River Fish Passage Project, we anticipate that the construction will resume as early as next month, September, and expect it completed by August 2027.

Current Site Conditions

Rock blasting to create the new channel has been partially completed. This has resulted in connection of the main reservoir and the backwater area south of the Tieton Reservoir Road at high pool in the reservoir. This work area has been fenced and isolated as part of the stabilization of the site.