Eddy County Clerk of Court will be closed Wednesday August 5, 2026 from 9:00 am to 4:00 P.M.

The Eddy County Clerk of Court will be closed Wednesday August 5, 2026 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Patrons needing assistance may contact Foster County Clerk of Court at: 701-652-1001 or via email at: [email protected].

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