Gunnison-Crested Butte Airport Master Plan

Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional Airport (GUC) is currently in the process of updating its Airport Master Plan and Airport Layout Plan, which will include an analysis of the current and future Airport facility needs required to meet aeronautical and community demands now and for the next 20 years. This effort will generate a recommended plan that will prepare the Airport for continued service as an economic engine and aviation gateway for the region.

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