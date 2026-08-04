Hernando County Road Closure in the Suncoast Landing Community

(Brooksville, FL) – Hernando County has closed a portion of Whitewater Way within the Suncoast Landing community due to a washout along the drainage side of the roadway. A washout occurs when water causes soil or other material beneath or alongside a roadway to erode.

Motorists are directed to use Borland Street to avoid the closed section of Whitewater Way. Hernando County Public Works and Utility crews are monitoring the roadway and will make the necessary repairs as weather conditions allow. Drivers should avoid the closed portion of Whitewater Way and use caution while traveling through the neighborhood.

Additional updates will be provided as information becomes available.

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