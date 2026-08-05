Reneé Ricca Pilates™: A New Era in Pilates Presents a Rare Franchise Opportunity

Heritage. Innovation. Evolution. A rare opportunity built on one of Pilates' original teaching lineages.

AVENTURA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pilates industry is evolving. Reneé Ricca Pilates™ is introducing what it describes as a new era in Pilates franchising.After more than 26 years operating a boutique studio in South Florida, founder Reneé Ricca is expanding her method through franchise ownership, bringing a concept designed to preserve the original principles of Joseph Pilates while modernizing the client experience for today's wellness market."We're introducing the next evolution in Pilates franchising," said Ricca. "This is a rare franchise opportunity and heritage is the foundation.”According to the company, Reneé Ricca Pilates™ is the first franchise system built around an evaluation-driven, full-apparatus Pilates model grounded in Contrology."Most studios work on a formula; I work on a legacy," Ricca said.Ricca trained in New York City under Carola Trier, one of Joseph Pilates' first disciples, placing her among a limited number of second-generation teachers still carrying forward that lineage. Throughout her career, she has focused on preserving the integrity of the original method while thoughtfully expanding programming to meet the evolving needs of today's clients.A rare combination of heritage and innovation defines the franchise model. Studios will blend archival 20th-century Pilates repertoires with 21st-century innovation — a never-before-seen approach in a franchise system, according to Ricca.Clients experience the full ecosystem of Contrology through instruction on the Mat, Reformer, Cadillac, Wunda Chair, and Clara's Spine Corrector, bringing contemporary to the classics.The programming, for the first time in a franchise, is bringing the BODHI 4 Point Suspension System, stretching from athletics to seniors, and never-before-seen Rehab Pilates classes for osteoporosis, hip, knee, spine, and shoulder. The company is known for cueing techniques such as Hand Tactile Information Transfer.“Why choose Renee Ricca Pilates ? We start with a 35- minute, one-on-one evaluation to start your Pilates Journey… Aberrations of the spine. Body mechanics. Flexibility. Injuries. Posture. Gait. Methodology,” Ricca added. “Our system is intentionally designed around the imbalances in your body and Pilates rebalances you. It’s important to note that no one has done this in a group environment — ever.”“Our training is the biggest differentiator that the franchise community is looking for. Certified talent is completely bottlenecked, and Renee Ricca’s Classical Comprehensive Teacher Training is the solution. It’s the key that all the other Pilates franchises are looking for," Ricca said.The training program for franchisees will include Renee Ricca’s Continuing Education Program and Renee Ricca’s Comprehensive Teacher Training, which has both programs — an Eight Week Bridge Program/450-hour, Six Month Program. Renee Ricca is a NPCP provider.For more information about Reneé Ricca Pilates™ franchise opportunities, visit www.riccapilatesfranchise.com About Reneé Ricca Pilates™Reneé Ricca Pilates™ is a boutique wellness franchise founded by second-generation Pilates teacher Reneé Ricca, a passionate, authentic artist and intuitive educator.Built on more than 26 years of studio operating experience, this new evolution in Pilates is presenting a rare franchise opportunity — Contrology at its best.Rooted in the original teachings of Joseph Pilates while thoughtfully evolving for today's wellness consumer, the franchise model blends archival 20th-century Pilates repertoires with 21st-century innovation to serve clients of all generations. Reneé Ricca Pilates™ is currently seeking qualified franchise operators to expand the concept throughout the United States. Learn more at www.riccapilatesfranchise.com

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