FARM, Tac/Quila, Clandestino & The Front Porch Renew Certified Autism Center™ Statuses

By renewing their CAC designations, FARM, Tac/Quila, Clandestino and The Front Porch continue supporting Greater Palm Springs' CAD designation.

Our guests and their families feel comfortable and repeat their experiences because of the training we’ve had with IBCCES.” — Liz Ostoich, owner of FARM, Tac/Quila, Clandestino, and The Front Porch

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly renews FARM, Tac/Quila, Clandestino, and The Front Porch's Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designations. To renew these designations, at least 80% of staff at all four restaurants completed autism and sensory training to equip them with up-to-date knowledge of best practices and skills to better welcome and support autistic and sensory-sensitive restaurant guests and their families.

“Our renewal as a Certified Autism Center™ is a reaffirmation of our commitment to creating an inclusive and welcoming dining experience for everyone. We believe every guest, regardless of ability, deserves to feel comfortable, supported, and valued. Through continued training and the right tools, we empower our team to provide thoughtful service that makes a real difference,” says Liz Ostoich, owner of FARM, Tac/Quila, Clandestino, and The Front Porch.

Ostoich continues, “We want to continue being a Certified Autism Center™ so we can broaden our customer base and welcome all individuals when dining in our restaurants. Our guests and their families feel comfortable and repeat their experiences because of the training we’ve had with IBCCES.”

Restaurant staff often hear from guests how meaningful it is to see that they are Certified Autism Centers™. Families with loved ones on the autism spectrum have expressed their confidence in recommending the restaurants because they know FARM, Tac/Quila, Clandestino, and The Front Porch truly care and are prepared to meet guest needs.

One patron shares about the four restaurants, "We have become loyal to all of your restaurants because your staff is equipped with the knowledge and tools to give our son a comfortable dining experience"

Guests also share the positive experiences they have had at the restaurants, with staff understanding their children’s needs and sensitivities. A guest shares, "We were seated in a cozy corner, away from the hustle of the busy restaurant. Here, we continued to get detailed service with patience.”

Another guest says, "Wow, after being seated by the hostess, my child was given a fidget toy. It was unexpected, yet appreciated that the Tac/Quila team discreetly acknowledged my child's needs."

In addition to staff training, the restaurants also feature:

Quiet Seating Areas: Upon request, guests can be seated in lower-stimulation zones on outer patios, away from loud noises and bright lighting.

Sensory Toolkits: The restaurants offer a variety of sensory-friendly items, including fidget spinners, soft and hard textured toys, moldable tools, and suction-based items that can help reduce stress and improve comfort during visits.

“FARM, Tac/Quila, Clandestino and The Front Porch continue to set the standard for inclusive dining in the Greater Palm Springs area with the renewal of their Certified Autism Center™ designations,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “These renewals are a testament to the restaurants’ ongoing commitment to creating spaces where every person feels welcome to dine.”

By renewing their CAC designations, FARM, Tac/Quila, Clandestino and The Front Porch continue to play a role in the Greater Palm Springs’ designation as a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD), an initiative spearheaded by Visit Greater Palm Springs. The CAD designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options to choose from when in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and lodging.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, FARM, Tac/Quila, Clandestino, and The Front Porch are featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



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About FARM

FARM is a traditional Provencial-style restaurant in downtown Palm Springs in the historic Plaza, tucked away from traffic. Chef has taken care to create a menu comprised of traditional European dishes, brimming with locally sourced produce and artisanal meats. In true Provencial-style, the prix fixe dinner menu is served at a pace so you may enjoy your evening with us.

About Tac/Quila

We love people and their stories, and nothing brings people together like a great meal in a memorable setting. Our first restaurant [ad]venture was FARM, also located in downtown Palm Springs. FARM allowed us to bring our love of the French countryside to a charming little courtyard, chock full of flowers and tucked away from the hustle and bustle. We love everything that has become FARM, but there was more to be said. So part of our life story involves food - but it also includes travel, history, and of course, tequila! Tac/Quila is our made up word for combining gourmet Jalisco style cuisine with specialty tequilas and mezcals, in an effort to transport our guests south of the border and into a culture rich in flavor, color, art, and authenticity.

About Clandestino

The best English translation we have seen for Clandestino is...hidden or kept secret. True to its name, Clandestino is off the beaten path - secret if you will. Located on the Paseo behind Johnny Was at 175 North Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 160, it exudes the ethos of Old Palm Springs, itself a clandestine destination.

Clandestino opens up to the foothills of the breathtaking San Jacinto Mountains - you can experience Palm Springs at its best from either our beautiful outdoor dining space or our fully stocked cantina, which opens to the outdoors.

Whether you are enjoying our Latin cuisine, our craft cocktails, or our array of fine liquors in the restaurant, at home, or at your catered event, the experience will be the same - excellent, well-curated food and drink, beautifully presented and delivered with our love.

About The Front Porch

The Front Porch is intimate and inviting-beautiful art inside and beautiful al fresco dining outside on the sidewalk and on our patio and that is only the beginning. At Front Porch, our guests can relax in a beautiful and friendly environment and enjoy a variety of healthy and beautifully prepared offerings while sipping one of our handcrafted cocktails or a glass of fine wine. After experiencing Front Porch we are sure it will become a "go-to" place.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



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