Symple Lending CEO Houston Fraley Named One of Powered Magazine's 25 Outstanding Fintech Leaders of 2026

I am incredibly honored to be recognized alongside so many remarkable leaders who are helping shape the future of fintech.” — Houston Fraley

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symple Lending is proud to announce that CEO Houston Fraley has been recognized as one of Powered Magazine's 25 Outstanding Fintech Leaders of 2026, an annual list honoring executives who are driving innovation, shaping the future of financial technology, and making a meaningful impact across the industry.

The recognition highlights leaders whose vision, execution, and commitment to advancing financial services continue to influence the evolving fintech landscape. Fraley joins an accomplished group of executives recognized for helping redefine how consumers and businesses access modern financial solutions.

Under Fraley's leadership, Symple Lending has experienced significant growth while remaining focused on its mission of helping consumers improve their financial well-being through responsible lending products and financial solutions. The company has expanded its reach nationwide, assisted thousands of consumers in simplifying their finances, and continued to invest in technology and the customer experience to make the borrowing process more transparent and accessible.

"I am incredibly honored to be recognized alongside so many remarkable leaders who are helping shape the future of fintech," said Houston Fraley, CEO of Symple Lending. "This recognition is truly a reflection of our entire team's commitment to innovation, integrity, and putting consumers first. Every day, we're focused on creating better financial solutions that empower people to take control of their finances with confidence, and I'm excited about what we'll continue to accomplish together."

Fraley has led Symple Lending with a focus on sustainable growth, operational excellence, and consumer-first innovation. His leadership has helped position the company as a trusted resource for individuals seeking practical financial solutions while fostering a culture centered on collaboration, accountability, and continuous improvement.

Powered Magazine's annual list celebrates leaders who are making measurable contributions to the fintech industry through innovation, leadership, and a lasting impact on the future of financial services.

The complete list of the 25 Outstanding Fintech Leaders of 2026 can be viewed on Powered Magazine's website.

About Symple Lending

Symple Lending is a leading financial technology company dedicated to helping consumers simplify their finances through responsible lending solutions. By combining innovative technology with a customer-first approach, Symple Lending connects qualified borrowers with financial products designed to help them achieve greater financial stability and confidence. The company remains committed to making the lending experience more transparent, accessible, and supportive for consumers nationwide.



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