South Florida’s Luxury Concrete Expert Announces Business Expansion In the Midst of Economic and Development Boom

Concrete Solutions Today LLC

Concrete Solutions Today LLC expands its market presence and broadens its reach with exciting new services

We leverage the potential in outdoor spaces of residential and commercial properties and we partner with our clients to bring their vision to life.” — Jaime Bolano, Owner and CEO, Concrete Solutions Today LLC

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concrete Solutions Today LLC, a leader in luxury outdoor living design, announces its expansion into pool and pergola design while still offering a full line of upscale concrete and artificial grass services.“Concrete Solutions Today LLC specializes in designing and creating luxurious outdoor living spaces. We are excited to add pools and pergolas to our services because there is no better place to enjoy a backyard oasis than South Florida,” said Jaime Bolano, owner and CEO of Concrete Solutions Today LLC.The construction industry is booming in South Florida as new residents and businesses continue to relocate to the Sunshine State. Zero state income tax, a plethora of job opportunities, and beautiful year-round weather make Florida one of the top places to live in America. As the number of new residents increases, the need for new construction and renovations are increasing as well. Concrete Solutions Today LLC addresses those needs and has established itself as an industry leader and expert in luxury outdoor living design.“We leverage the potential in outdoor spaces of residential and commercial properties and we partner with our clients to bring their vision to life,” explained Bolano.Backed by years of experience and a commitment to excellence, Jaime Bolano has built a reputation for Concrete Solutions Today by transforming outdoor spaces into functional and beautiful environments that homeowners can truly cherish. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for creating lasting impressions, Concrete Solutions Today has enhanced residential and commercial properties with innovative and durable solutions while beautifying South Florida one project at a time.

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