Happiness Expert Anthony Poponi Reveals Embarrassing Stories Behind Lessons in New Humorous Memoir Never Tony, Please

Tony Poponi

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than two decades helping audiences and organizations understand happiness, resilience, and human connection, author, comedian, and keynote speaker Anthony Poponi is turning the lens on himself with the release of " Never Tony, Please ," a humorous memoir about the embarrassing moments, unexpected failures, and life lessons that shaped him. These lessons are coupled with insights and activities for readers to explore and apply in their own lives."Never Tony, Please" explores the moments behind the lessons Poponi now shares with audiences around the world. The title comes from the playful tension of his own name: “Tony Poponi” has a rhythm and rhyme that feels almost too perfectly suited for a comedian, creating a humorous contrast with his professional work as a leadership expert, happiness consultant, and executive coach. The book embraces that contrast, revealing the real-life stories, missteps, and unexpected moments behind the person audiences know today.The book is a collection of true stories about growing up, chasing success, navigating adulthood, surviving spectacular missteps, and discovering that the moments we most want to forget often become the stories that connect us.With equal parts humor and heart, Poponi invites readers into the experiences that shaped his life. Rather than presenting himself as the hero, he embraces his imperfections and finds comedy in family dynamics, youthful overconfidence, career detours, relationships, and the countless situations that rarely went according to plan."I spent years teaching people how to craft happiness in life and some of the best opportunities arise in difficult moments," says Poponi. "I realized many of my own lessons came from situations I was desperately hoping nobody would ever hear about."Known professionally for his expertise in human happiness and as a consultant who helps organizations build healthier workplace cultures, Poponi has spent more than two decades speaking to international audiences about leadership, resilience, and human connection. "Never Tony, Please" offers readers a different side of his work, moving beyond the stage to share the personal stories behind the ideas he teaches professionally.Readers who enjoy the storytelling style of comedians and authors such as Mike Birbiglia and Neal Brennan will appreciate Poponi's conversational approach, self-deprecating humor, and ability to find meaning in everyday experiences – from moments of elation to grief.More than a collection of funny stories, "Never Tony, Please" is a reminder that embarrassment, failure, loss and uncertainty are often the very experiences that help us connect with others. The book will resonate with anyone who has survived awkward family moments, career setbacks, questionable decisions, and the unexpected twists that shape adulthood."Never Tony, Please" is available now in paperback and Kindle editions through major online booksellers, including Amazon: https://a.co/d/0cMBreUh About Anthony PoponiAnthony Poponi is a comedian, author, keynote speaker, and executive coach based in Bend, Oregon. He is the founder of Focus on the 40, a leadership development company that helps organizations build stronger cultures through trust, communication, and humor. He also produces and performs comedy shows through his company Humore.us Productions. "Never Tony, Please" is his first humorous memoir and his second full-length book.For review copies, interview requests, speaking engagements, or additional information, visit www.humore.us or email anthony@tonypoponi.com.

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