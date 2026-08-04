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NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO TAKE INPUT ON COMPENSATION INCREASES OF CERTAIN EXECUTIVE COUNTY OFFICERS


Clerk Auditor | Posted 08-04-2026

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held on August 11, 2026, 10:00 a.m., in the Weber County Commission Chambers, 2380 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT, to take input on the compensation increases of certain executive county officers.

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NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO TAKE INPUT ON COMPENSATION INCREASES OF CERTAIN EXECUTIVE COUNTY OFFICERS

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