Where wildfire victims can find resources, how neighbors can help

The Spokane Complex fires have destroyed hundreds of homes and displaced thousands of people in our city. In typical Spokane fashion, our communities are jumping in to help.

Here are some resources for those affected, and for those who want to help.

Updated information about the evacuation boundaries is here .

Please email any resources we missed (and we’re sure we’ve missed some) at team@rangemedia.co .

Food, supplies, clothing and general resources

If you need access to things that will keep you alive and well:

The Spokane NAACP has a fairly comprehensive visual digest of resources for wildfire victims, which you can access here .

. The Partners INW Food Bank’s mobile truck will be providing food, clothing, diapers and hygiene products at Northwood Middle School on Tuesday, August 4, from 11 am to 1 pm. Its Spokane Valley location at 10814 E Broadway is also open weekdays from 9 am to 3 pm.

Food Bank’s mobile truck will be providing food, clothing, diapers and hygiene products at Northwood Middle School on Tuesday, August 4, from 11 am to 1 pm. Its Spokane Valley location at 10814 E Broadway is also open weekdays from 9 am to 3 pm. 2nd Harvest Food Bank maintains a Food Finder Map and is making its services available to wildfire victims.

maintains a and is making its services available to wildfire victims. RANGE has a comprehensive guide to local pantries and free food programs originally published in response to the lapse in SNAP benefits that occurred last year.

to local pantries and free food programs originally published in response to the lapse in SNAP benefits that occurred last year. Great Harvest Spokane , part of the coop that owns RANGE, continues its Food for Friends program. You can just go to the counter, and they’ll hook you up with two sandwiches and a loaf of bread, all for free .

, part of that owns RANGE, continues its Food for Friends program. You can just go to the counter, and they’ll hook you up with two sandwiches and a loaf of bread, all . Feast World Kitchen is serving free meals to wildfire victims and others who need them every day from 11 am to 2 pm and from 4 to 8 pm until the need dies down

is serving free meals to wildfire victims and others who need them every day from 11 am to 2 pm and from 4 to 8 pm until the need dies down The church Victory Faith Spokane will distribute hygiene products, baby supplies, ready-to-eat food, bottled water and other necessities. They’ll operate at 2024 Argonne Road from Wednesday to Friday from 10 am to 3 pm.

hygiene products, baby supplies, ready-to-eat food, bottled water and other necessities. They’ll operate at 2024 Argonne Road from Wednesday to Friday from 10 am to 3 pm. Nuestras Raices will operate a clothing bank and a center for community meals at 1214 E. Sprague Avenue after 3:30 pm. The next hours are on Tuesday.

a clothing bank and a center for community meals at 1214 E. Sprague Avenue after 3:30 pm. The next hours are on Tuesday. Gonzaga University has a list of resources for people affected by the fires who are involved with the university.

for people affected by the fires who are involved with the university. Eastern Washington University has a similar resource bank. Access it here.

Seven U-Haul locations around the Spokane area are offering 30 days of free storage for wildfire victims. Find more details here.

Drone flight restrictions

The Spokesman is reporting that citizen drone flights have hampered aerial wildfire response. Don't fly your drones in the way of planes fighting the fires. The FAA maintains a map of temporary flight restrictions in place during the fires here.

Finding shelter

The Red Cross has three shelters , including at the Spokane Convention Center, open to fire victims. Call its hotline at 800-733-2767 or find a list of shelters here . You can also use the Red Cross Emergency App . The organization offers shelter, hot meals and charging stations for devices.

Dealing with losing your home

Financial

If you lost your home or business, there are things you can do to make sure you don’t lose more than you already have. Below are some state-level guides and resources for navigating the fallout from a financial, tax and insurance standpoint.

The Spokane Regional Health Department has a list of things you can do to cope with losing property; it’s available here .

. The Washington Department of Revenue explains how to apply with the County Assessor to reduce the taxable value of your property.

how to apply with the County Assessor to reduce the taxable value of your property. The Special Districts Association of Oregon has a guide on tactics to deal with your insurance company just after losing a structure. And Quilcene Fire Rescue has a guide for exactly what agencies you need to engage with in Washington.

on tactics to deal with your insurance company just after losing a structure. And Quilcene Fire Rescue has for exactly what agencies you need to engage with in Washington. Washington’s Insurance Commissioner has a guide for how to file an insurance claim.

for how to file an insurance claim. The same office has a form and a hotline to ask an expert any questions you might have about your specific property.

Psychological

Losing a home or business you’ve poured resources into is an incredible tragedy. Here are some resources to help you cope.

Spokane’s Healing Collective has an active hotline dedicated specifically to people dealing with loss from the wildfires. You can find it here .

. The nonprofit After the Fire Washington lists a number of mental health resources (among resources for dealing with other parts of recovery), which you can access here . Scroll to the Mental and Emotional Support section.

. Scroll to the Mental and Emotional Support section. The federal Department of Veterans Affairs has a detailed guide to coping with the mental health fallout of loss after wildfire.

Caring for or finding your pets

Several organizations are dedicating resources to people who need help with animal care:

SpokAnimal is taking in pets displaced by the wildfire. They also need help. You can volunteer to foster displaced animals, donate pet food, blankets, towels, funds or buy something on their Chewy wishlist. You can find more info here .

is taking in pets displaced by the wildfire. They also need help. You can volunteer to foster displaced animals, donate pet food, blankets, towels, funds or buy something on their Chewy wishlist. You can find more info . The Humane Evacuation Animal Rescue Team is housing people who have animals, including the really big ones like livestock and horses, at the stables at the Spokane County Fair & Expo grounds at 404 North Havana Street. They’ll be there until the fires are under control. Read our story about the response here .

. The organization 4 Paws Palace Sanctuary is driving around trying to rescue pets lost after the wildfires. Find more information here .

. Spider's Web and Serpent's coil is offering free housing for people with displaced reptiles. Find details here.

How to help

Here are some of the organizations collecting money and goods: