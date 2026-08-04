Kuderer’s Aug. 5 event to focus on insurance information at Shadle Park High School

Update: The location of this event has been changed to Shadle Park High School, as of Tuesday, August 4.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer’s Aug. 5 insurance town hall will shift to an informational session about the insurance claims process in light of the Spokane Complex Fires.

Kuderer, state Sen. Marcus Riccelli, Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown, and Spokane City Councilmember Kate Telis will host the event:

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 5

Time: 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Location: The event has been moved to Shadle Park High School, 4327 N Ash St. Spokane, WA 99205

The discussion will include information on what fire survivors need to know about filing a claim, their insurance rights, and what help the Office of the Insurance Commissioner can offer.

The OIC’s insurance experts will be on hand to help answer specific questions on the claims process and share educational resources.

RSVPs are encouraged but not required to attend the event.