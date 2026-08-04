LeaseLogic Launches Real Estate Operating System to Help Businesses Avoid Costly Commercial Lease Mistakes

Jeff Merriam, Founder of LeaseLogic LeaseLogic Real Estate

New platform connects site due diligence, construction exposure, business terms and lease language into a single workflow for commercial tenants.

Most businesses spend months negotiating a lease without realizing the biggest risks often have nothing to do with rent.” — Jeff Merriam

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LeaseLogic announced the launch of its real estate operating system for commercial tenants, beginning with the new deal process. The platform connects site due diligence, construction exposure, business terms and lease language into a single workflow, helping deal teams evaluate whether a location truly works before commitments become final.Every year, businesses sign commercial leases that expose them to unexpected construction costs, permitting issues, infrastructure gaps, operational restrictions and expensive obligations that are often discovered too late to negotiate. LeaseLogic was built to help commercial tenants identify those risks before they sign, giving operators, brokers, attorneys and development teams a smarter way to evaluate every deal.The platform is currently being deployed with a select group of retail operators and franchisors evaluating live commercial real estate transactions.After nearly a decade working in institutional real estate, Jeff Merriam saw the same pattern repeat itself and created LeaseLogic.Unlike traditional lease review software, LeaseLogic begins before the letter of intent and evaluates site due diligence, construction exposure, business terms and lease language as one connected decision. The platform helps determine whether a location can be permitted, delivered, built, opened and successfully operated under the terms being negotiated.LeaseLogic evaluates more than 100 rules and recommends negotiating strategies before legal review. Rather than replacing brokers, attorneys or construction professionals, it gives deal teams a structured starting point while experts focus on strategy and negotiation.About LeaseLogicLeaseLogic is a real estate operating system built for commercial tenants. Beginning with new deals, it helps retail operators, franchise organizations and multi-location businesses improve deal outcomes.LeaseLogic385 South Rio Grande, Suite 200Salt Lake City, UT 84101(480) 845-2193

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