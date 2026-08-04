LeaseLogic Launches Real Estate Operating System to Help Businesses Avoid Costly Commercial Lease Mistakes
New platform connects site due diligence, construction exposure, business terms and lease language into a single workflow for commercial tenants.
Every year, businesses sign commercial leases that expose them to unexpected construction costs, permitting issues, infrastructure gaps, operational restrictions and expensive obligations that are often discovered too late to negotiate. LeaseLogic was built to help commercial tenants identify those risks before they sign, giving operators, brokers, attorneys and development teams a smarter way to evaluate every deal.
The platform is currently being deployed with a select group of retail operators and franchisors evaluating live commercial real estate transactions.
After nearly a decade working in institutional real estate, Jeff Merriam saw the same pattern repeat itself and created LeaseLogic.
Unlike traditional lease review software, LeaseLogic begins before the letter of intent and evaluates site due diligence, construction exposure, business terms and lease language as one connected decision. The platform helps determine whether a location can be permitted, delivered, built, opened and successfully operated under the terms being negotiated.
LeaseLogic evaluates more than 100 rules and recommends negotiating strategies before legal review. Rather than replacing brokers, attorneys or construction professionals, it gives deal teams a structured starting point while experts focus on strategy and negotiation.
About LeaseLogic
LeaseLogic is a real estate operating system built for commercial tenants. Beginning with new deals, it helps retail operators, franchise organizations and multi-location businesses improve deal outcomes.
LeaseLogic
385 South Rio Grande, Suite 200
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
(480) 845-2193
leaselogicre.com
Olivia Lemorrocco
LeaseLogic
4808452193
media@leaselogicre.com
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