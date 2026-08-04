Firefighters use strategic burnout to hold Rowe Creek Complex along Highway 26

Firefighters successfully established a massive fire barrier along U.S. Highway 26 overnight to protect against the 325,265-acre Rowe Creek Complex, though the highway remains closed to the public Tuesday.

The strategic burnout operation created a 400-to-600-foot buffer on the west side of the road, utilizing two teams working in opposite directions to complete the task. The road closure permitted helicopters to drop water in support of the operation, which would not have been possible over moving traffic. Officials stated the highway will remain closed until smoke impacts decrease and the corridor is safe for travel.

The lightning-caused fire is currently 57% contained, with 1,739 personnel assigned to the incident.

On Monday, crews faced a challenging battle at Wildcat Mountain after the fire penetrated lines and made a mile-and-a-half run the previous night. Firefighters were able to reduce the fire’s intensity to a moderate level, though fire activity remains high in the rugged terrain between Trout Creek and Cherry Creek.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal structural teams are focusing efforts on the Mill Creek Road area, where they recently caught a spot fire near a home before it could spread. Crews are also continuing mop-up operations to extinguish heat near roads and triaging additional structures along Highway 26 to prepare for potential shifts in fire behavior.

Weather and Safety: A warming trend is expected to push temperatures near 90 degrees on Tuesday. With relative humidity continuing to fall and no precipitation in the forecast, fire managers warn that active fire behavior will likely start earlier in the day and extend later into the evening.

A public meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Barnes Butte Elementary School in Prineville, with a livestream available on the official Facebook page.

Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuation notices remain in effect across parts of Crook, Jefferson, Wasco, and Wheeler counties. A Red Cross shelter continues to operate at the East Side Church in Prineville.

Current land closures include:

Ochoco National Forest

Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands

John Day Fossil Beds National Monument

A Temporary Flight Restriction remains in place; unauthorized drone use is illegal and will force the immediate grounding of all firefighting aircraft. Residents can monitor air quality, which has recently reached hazardous levels, at airnow.gov.