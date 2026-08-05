Global Coalition on Aging and Malaysian Healthy Ageing Society Partner to Hold Silver Economy Forum 2026

Global Conference Will Bring Government & Business Leaders from Around the World to Kuala Lumpur to Advance Healthy Longevity as an Engine for Economic Growth

The ageing of global society can unlock health, workplace/workforce and innovation reforms benefiting national economies” — Michael Hodin, CEO and Founder, GCOA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Coalition on Aging ( GCOA ) and the Malaysian Healthy Ageing Society ( MHAS ) are pleased to jointly hold Silver Economy Forum 2026 ( SEF26 ), the premier global high-level summit devoted exclusively to policy, business and collaborative solutions to maximize the potential of ageing society. This year’s SEF is scheduled for 11–12 November in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.This year's theme, "Healthy Longevity for Economic Growth," will explore how societies can transform longer lives into lasting economic dividends through strategic investments in health, labour, and innovation across the life course. SEF26 will convene senior leaders from business, government, civil society, multilateral organisations, academia, and media to seize one of the defining opportunities of our time.Dato’ Sri Hajah Nancy Shukri, Malaysia’s Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, welcomed this initiative by GCOA and MHAS in organising this important Silver Economy Forum in Kuala Lumpur, as it ties in with the aspirations of Malaysia’s MADANI principles to strengthen the commercial and industrial community. It will also be a stimulus for Malaysia’s policy programmes to enable healthier longevity and contribute to continued economic growth.“Importantly, this effort plays a vital role in driving inclusive and sustainable economic growth for the nation. In addition, this forum is timely and relevant in complementing the Malaysia Care Strategic Framework and Action Plan 2026-2030, said Dato’ Sri Hajah Nancy Shukri.“We look forward to GCOA and MHAS having a successful forum with the participation of friends and colleagues across the region including ASEAN, Japan, Korea and China, and globally,” added the Minister.Malaysia’s 60 yrs+ population will surge from 11.6 per cent of its population in 2024 to 17.3 per cent by 2040. This trend is evident across the region, as by 2050 every ASEAN nation will be classified as an ageing, aged, or super-ageing society, with those over 65 making up more than 16 per cent of the total regional population."As our demographic transition accelerates, our response must be equally bold,” said Dato’ Sri Hajah Nancy. “SEF26 is an opportunity to demonstrate that government, business, and civil society can align around a shared vision – one where an older population is a source of national strength, not strain. We are committed to making Malaysia a model for healthy ageing across ASEAN and beyond."As longevity increases across Asia and globally, SEF26 will focus on updating outdated policies and financing models and driving new market innovations to maximise the social, fiscal, and commercial benefits of this demographic shift, reducing long-term care costs, expanding workforce participation, and unlocking new engines of innovation, productivity, and growth."The ageing of global society represents an opportunity for all of us, if we recognise that placing healthy longevity at the centre of business and government planning can unlock health, workplace/workforce and innovation reforms benefiting national economies,” said Michael Hodin, CEO and Founder of the Global Coalition on Aging."At the heart of one of the world’s most dynamic and rapidly ageing regions, Kuala Lumpur is an ideal stage for these dialogues. Malaysia itself is becoming a hub of silver economy innovation, spanning the region and setting the pace globally,” he added.“As in prior years, SEF26 will bring together experts from sectors such as life sciences, technology, travel, financial services and more,” said, Dr. John Beard, Chairman of the GCOA Advisory Council, Director of the International Longevity Center USA, and formerly Head of Ageing and Life Course at the World Health Organisation, center of what is now the United Nations Decade of Healthy Ageing.“Now toward the last years of the Decade of Healthy Ageing and the Sustainable Development Goals, I am confident this year’s SEF in the world’s most rapidly ageing region will help define positive paths for all of us,” said Beard.Lead sponsors for this year’s SEF include Bayer, GSK and Venus Healthcare Homes.Through panels, fireside chats, and select keynotes, SEF conversations will include topics ranging from disease prevention and the economic benefits of healthy ageing to unveiling innovations and policies that drive system transformations, such as restructuring the care economy."Malaysia is honoured to work alongside others in this global movement, as Asia is ageing faster than any other region," said Prof Dr Shahrul Bahyah binti Kamaruzzaman, Senior Consultant Geriatrician, Dept of Medicine, University of Malaya.Prof Dr Shahrul, who is also Advisor to the Malaysian Healthy Ageing Society, added, "The decisions we make now, on healthcare systems, workforce policy, investment in innovation and our own citizens will determine how longevity and the ageing of our society can benefit all of us. We are pleased to partner with GCOA to bring this critical dialogue to Kuala Lumpur and to ensure that Malaysia's experience and strategic goals are part of regional and global solutions."Participation in Silver Economy Forum is by invitation only and closed to the public. To nominate your organisation and/or leaders in your organisation to join SEF 2026, please contact Nancy Hodin at nancy@globalcoalitiononaging.com.

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