Artist in Residence: Lillian Stegman

Join artist and educator Lillian Stegman for a weekend of creativity at Lake Metigoshe State Park. Through photography, watercolor painting, sketching and live art demonstrations, visitors can explore the park through a new artistic lens.

Programs are free and open to the public with paid state park entrance. All ages and skill levels are welcome, and supplies are provided unless noted.

Friday, August 14

8 p.m. | Nature Photography

Learn tips and techniques for capturing nature through photography. Bring a camera you are familiar with or use one of ours. Participants can take home a print of their favorite photo.

Amphitheater

Saturday, August 15

10 a.m. | Watercolor Painting

Create a watercolor painting inspired by Lake Metigoshe State Park. No experience is needed, and all supplies are provided.

Aspen Picnic Shelter

1-3 p.m. | Meet the Artist

Stop by to meet Lillian, watch her create artwork and learn more about her artistic process.

Aspen Picnic Shelter

7:30 p.m. | Hike and Sketch

Take a short guided hike while observing and sketching the plants and wildlife found along the trail. Sketching materials will be provided.

Meet at the Amphitheater

This project is supported in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts, which receives funding from the North Dakota State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.