Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin Has a Group Meeting with Foreign Representatives Signing the Agreement on the Establishment of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization

On July 31, 2026, Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin had a group meeting with Brunei’s Minister of Transport and Infocommunications Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Mohammed Riza Bin Dato Paduka Haji Mohammed Yunos, Togo’s Minister of Public Service Efficiency and Digital Transformation Cina Lawson, Ambassador of Iran to China Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, Ambassador of Sudan to China Omer Eisa Ahmed, and Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of Viet Nam in China Hoang Van Tuan, and witnessed the signing of the Agreement on the Establishment of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization by the aforementioned countries.

Also on July 31, Ambassador of Georgia to China Paata Kalandadze and Tanzanian Ambassador to China Suleiman Haji Suleiman signed the agreement on behalf of their respective governments. Earlier on July 30, Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Dominica to China Martin Charles signed the agreement on behalf of the Government of Dominica.