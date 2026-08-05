Kleinschmidt Associates to Lead Fish Passage Workshop at 2026 Canadian Dam Association Conference

Fish Passage 101 Workshop

Full-day session will equip dam owners and engineers with practical strategies for designing effective fish passage systems.

As expectations for fish passage continue to evolve, successful projects require a strong understanding of both ecological and engineering principals, ” — Ambroise Percheron, Senior Project Manager at Kleinschmidt Canada

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleinschmidt Associates Canada will present a full-day fish passage workshop at the 2026 Canadian Dam Association (CDA) Annual Conference & Trade Show. The workshop, Fish Passage 101, will be held Sunday, October 25, as part of the conference, which runs from October 25-28 in Halifax, Nova Scotia.Growing regulatory expectations and increased emphasis on restoring aquatic connectivity have made effective fish passage a critical component of dam design and rehabilitation. The workshop will examine how engineering and ecological principles work together to create successful fishway solutions that meet both environmental and operational objectives. The workshop will be led by Kleinschmidt experts Ambroise Percheron, Senior Project Manager; Jesse Waldrip, Principal Consultant and Fisheries Engineer; and Bryan Appell, Senior Fisheries and Aquatic Ecologist.The workshop expands on Kleinschmidt’s nature-like fishway session presented at the 2025 CDA Conference by offering a broader look at today’s most widely used fish passage approaches."As expectations for fish passage continue to evolve, successful projects require a strong understanding of both ecological and engineering principals," said Ambroise Percheron, Senior Project Manager at Kleinschmidt Canada . "Fish Passage 101 is designed to give participants practical knowledge and a collaborative design perspective they can apply to projects that improve aquatic connectivity while meeting operational and regulatory objectives."Additional information and registration are available through the Canadian Dam Association. Click here to read more: https://evoque.swoogo.com/cda2026/WS About Kleinschmidt:Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies that strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our clients’ objectives.For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com About Canadian Dam Association:The Canadian Dam Association (CDA) is Canada's leading organization for advancing technical knowledge and best practices related to dams and reservoirs. Representing owners, operators, regulators, consultants, suppliers and academics, CDA promotes dam safety, environmental stewardship and professional development through technical guidance, workshops, publications and its annual conference. Learn more at cda.ca.

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