News Release 2026-10 Hawai’i Department of Taxation – Oahu Home Care Service Provider Pleads to Tax Crimes – August 4 2026
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION
KA ‘OIHANA ‘AUHAU
GARY S. SUGANUMA
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HO‘OKELE
OʻAHU HOME CARE SERVICE PROVIDER
PLEADS TO TAX CRIMES
News Release 2026-10
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
August 4, 2026
HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Taxation (DOTAX) announced that O‘ahu resident Virginia Quilates Smith entered a “no contest” plea to four counts of willfully failing to file tax returns for the tax years 2018 through 2021. Each year Smith failed to file constitutes a separate count.
Smith was charged on April 10, 2025, for violating Section 231-35, Hawaii Revised Statutes, for failing to file required state general excise tax returns for Prestige Senior Care, Inc., an unlicensed residential care home business on Oʻahu. The plea was entered on July 30, 2026, the same day she was sentenced.
According to the judgment, Smith is ordered to perform 500 hours of community service and pay restitution to the State Tax Collector in the amount of $20,769.96.
DOTAX extends its appreciation to its Criminal Investigation Section and the Department of the Attorney General’s Criminal Justice Division for their hard work and dedication, which were instrumental in bringing this case to a successful conclusion.
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