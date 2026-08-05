Berry Law Sponsors Heroes Honor Ride’s Permanent Headquarters at Buffalo Chip and Annual Sturgis Tribute

Berry Law sponsors Heroes Honor Ride and helps establish a permanent headquarters at Buffalo Chip to support Veterans, first responders, and American heroes.

At Berry Law, we believe those who serve our country and our communities deserve unwavering support long after their service ends.” — John S. Berry, CEO, Berry Law

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berry Law is proud to sponsor the Heroes Honor Ride on Aug. 9 and help fund a permanent Heroes Honor Ride headquarters at the iconic Buffalo Chip campground in Sturgis, South Dakota, supporting the organization’s mission to recognize and honor Veterans, first responders and other American heroes.

The annual ride, held during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, brings together riders from across the country to celebrate and support military service members, Veterans, first responders and their families. Heroes Honor Ride directs 100% of registration donations toward honoring a selected American hero and supporting related causes.

As a Veteran-led law firm that serves veterans nationwide, Berry Law shares Heroes Honor Ride’s commitment to supporting those who have dedicated their lives to serving others. Berry Law has represented thousands of veterans in their pursuit of disability benefits and is built on the principle of Veterans serving Veterans.

"At Berry Law, we believe those who serve our country and our communities deserve unwavering support long after their service ends," said John S. Berry, CEO of Berry Law. "We are proud to support Heroes Honor Ride and the incredible work they do to recognize Veterans, first responders and other American heroes. Their mission reflects our own commitment to standing beside those who have sacrificed for others and ensuring they receive the respect, recognition and support they have earned."

Heroes Honor Ride President Jesse Cunningham welcomed Berry Law’s support of this year’s event.

"Heroes Honor Ride was created to recognize and thank the men and women who put service before self every day," Cunningham said. "Partnerships with organizations like Berry Law help us expand our impact and continue honoring deserving heroes. We appreciate their commitment to the Veteran community and their shared dedication to supporting those who have answered the call to serve."

About Berry Law

Founded in 1965, Berry Law is an award-winning, Veteran-led national law firm. With offices serving clients across the country, the firm focuses on Veterans disability appeals, personal injury litigation, and serious injury representation. Berry Law represents Veterans and injured individuals in all 50 states and is committed to Veterans serving Veterans—bringing military values, advocacy, and accountability to every case. For more information about Berry Law, visit ptsdlawyers.com.

About Heroes Honor Ride

Heroes Honor Ride is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring Veterans, first responders and other American heroes through recognition programs and motorcycle charity events. Founded by Veterans, the organization works to ensure deserving heroes receive meaningful recognition and support for their service and sacrifice. For more information about Heroes Honor Ride, visit heroeshonorride.org.

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