Governor Lamont and Lt. Governor Bysiewicz Remind Connecticut Residents That Early Voting Begins Today

Seven Consecutive Days of In-Person Early Voting Are Being Held in Advance of the August 11, 2026, State Primary



(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz are reminding Connecticut residents that seven consecutive days of in-person early voting begins today—Monday, August 3, 2026—and continues through Sunday, August 9, 2026, in advance of the Tuesday, August 11, 2026, state primary.

Early voting provides voters with the opportunity to cast their ballots in-person on a day of their choosing prior to the election, creating more convenience for voters and encouraging greater participation. Connecticut’s system of early voting began in 2024.

Only voters registered with a given party may vote in that party’s primary elections.

Dates and times of early voting

Early voting for the 2026 state primary is being held on the following dates and times:

Monday, August 3, 2026 : 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2026 : 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2026 : 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2026 : 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2026 : 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2026 : 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2026 : 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Locations for early voting

All early voting is conducted at specifically designated locations in each municipality, which may not necessarily be the same location where voting is held on Election Day. Most towns and cities have just one early voting location.

For the full list of every municipality’s early voting locations for the 2026 state primary, click here.

Voters can only cast their ballot in the town or city where they are registered to vote. Election officials in every municipality keep a record of every voter who has voted early, preventing them from voting early at any other location, submitting an absentee ballot, or voting on Election Day.

More information about voting and registering to vote

The 2026 state primary will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. On that day, voters should go to their normal polling place to cast their ballots.

Voters who are not yet registered to vote may register and affiliate with a party in person by noon on the business day before the day they plan to vote early.

Voters who are already registered to vote but are unaffiliated with a party must affiliate with a party in person by noon on Monday, August 10, 2026, in order to vote by absentee ballot or in person on August 11, 2026.

Voters who are already enrolled in a party and want to switch parties are subject to a three-month waiting period before being eligible to vote in a primary. At this point, it is too late for voters to switch parties to participate in the 2026 state primary.

For all information about elections in Connecticut, visit MyVote.CT.gov or call 860-509-6200.