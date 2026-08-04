Governor Lamont Announces Distribution of State-Funded Food Assistance for Connecticut Residents Pushed Out of SNAP Due to New Federal Changes

Grocery Benefits Are Being Distributed Through a Partnership Reached With Connecticut’s Network of Community Action Agencies



(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that beginning today, new one-time grocery benefits in the amount of $300 each are being distributed to low-income Connecticut residents who have been pushed out of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) due new changes implemented by the federal government.

The $300 grocery benefits are being distributed as prepaid virtual grocery cards—not loaded onto existing EBT cards—through a partnership the Connecticut Department of Social Services (DSS) arranged with Connecticut’s network of community action agencies, with support provided by the Connecticut Association for Community Action (CAFCA). Eligible residents are expected to be able to begin accessing the benefits starting today.

The benefits are being financed by $8.5 million in state funding that Governor Lamont approved several weeks ago using Connecticut’s Federal Cuts Response Fund. This recently created state fund was established by Governor Lamont and the Connecticut General Assembly in 2025 to ensure that the state remains prepared to quickly respond to significant federal policy and funding changes affecting Connecticut residents, businesses, and communities.

“Connecticut will not stand by as the Trump administration uses hunger as a weapon against working families, veterans, and our most vulnerable populations,” Governor Lamont said. “These federal changes represent a cruel decision to pull food away from people who need it most. I am particularly troubled by the decision to eliminate the exemption for veterans who risked their lives for our country and are now having the rug pulled out from under them. Connecticut is providing this food assistance as a bridge to prevent people from going hungry as we help them navigate these federal changes. I am urging Congress to reverse these inhumane cuts so we can get groceries back on the tables of those who need it.”

“We know what happens when a family’s grocery budget disappears overnight—it doesn’t just affect what’s on the table, it affects health, stress, and stability at home,” DSS Commissioner Andrea Barton Reeves said. “This benefit won’t undo the impact of these federal changes, but it’s real, immediate help, and our community action agency partners are ready to make sure it reaches the people who need it—along with the support to help them regain SNAP eligibility going forward.”

Who qualifies for the grocery benefit

Any individual in a household who lost SNAP eligibility due to the new federal changes—commonly referred to as ABAWD, or Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents requirements—since December 1, 2025, and who is no longer receiving SNAP, qualifies for the benefit. The benefit is available per individual, not per household, and the amount is the same for every eligible recipient.

Connecticut residents who received a DSS notice stating they do not meet the ABAWD requirements and who are identified in that notice as having reached their three-month SNAP benefit limit should reach out to their local community action agency about how to request the benefit. Eligibility will be confirmed at the time of request.

Losing SNAP eligibility due to ABAWD does not necessarily mean an entire household loses benefits—other household members may still be eligible.

Receiving the $300 grocery benefit will not affect a resident’s eligibility for any other assistance program.

How the grocery benefit works

The grocery benefit functions like a prepaid Mastercard or Visa and can be used at any food retailer that accepts standard credit cards. It does not expire, and any unused balance remains on the card until spent. The benefit is intended for SNAP-eligible food purchases.

Community action agencies will lead outreach, verify eligibility, distribute the cards, and connect individuals with wraparound supports to help them work toward regaining SNAP eligibility. The state and its administrative partners are also establishing processes to prevent duplicate payments.

Additional state support for food assistance

The $8.5 million used to support these grocery benefits come as part of a broader $33 million investment in state-funded food assistance that Governor Lamont has released from Connecticut’s Federal Cuts Response Fund over the last several months. This includes $24.55 million used to expand capacity at food banks, pantries, and the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program. An additional $4.1 million from the fund is supporting outreach and community health worker capacity for community action agencies to help residents navigate SNAP and Medicaid changes.