Attorney General Liz Murrill Highlights New Law Protecting Children from AI-Generated Child Sexual Abuse Material

Attorney General Liz Murrill is highlighting Senate Bill 110, one of the 24 bills included in her landmark legislative package passed during the 2026 Regular Legislative Session. Authored by Senator Heather Cloud, the bill protects children by making it illegal to use a child's image to generate child sexual abuse material through artificial intelligence.

“The State of Louisiana is united in our efforts to protect our kids and put child predators behind bars where they belong. Unfortunately, those who seek to harm our most vulnerable aren’t stopping, they adapt and find a way. But through bipartisan efforts in the Legislature and the resolve of law enforcement throughout the State, we now have the tools we need to keep up with the never-ending advances in AI technology and take the fight to the predators,” said Attorney General Murrill.

What the new law does:

Prohibits the use of a child's image to generate AI child sexual abuse material. This law makes it illegal to use the image of a child for the purpose of generating child sexual abuse materials through artificial intelligence.

“This legislation closes a dangerous loophole that bad actors are exploiting across the country. Criminals cannot hide behind artificial intelligence by claiming 'AI did it' after intentionally training these systems to generate child sexual abuse material. This law makes it clear that anyone who knowingly trains AI to create CSAM will be held accountable in Louisiana,” said State Senator Heather Cloud.

SB 110 became Act 211 and took effect on August 1, 2026. The legislation further advances the efforts of Attorney General Murrill to combat child sexual abuse. Since assuming office, the Attorney General and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce has made over 1,200 arrests and rescued nearly 200 child victims from ongoing abuse. The number of sheriffs involved in the Taskforce has grown from eight to sixty-four (every parish).

Read more about the Act here.