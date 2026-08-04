Orange County Department on Aging is accepting nominations for 2026 Direct Care Worker Awards

The Orange County Department on Aging, in collaboration with the Senior Health Advocacy and Resource Partners of Orange County (SHARP), will host the eleventh annual SHARP Direct Care Worker Awards.

Nominations will be accepted from August 1 – October 2, 2026. A recognition ceremony will be held for award winners on Thursday, November 12 at the Seymour Center in Chapel Hill.

This event is in honor of Direct Care Workers (nurse aides, personal care aides, companion caregivers, etc.) who affect their clients’ lives on a daily basis and make a difference in the Orange County community.

“Direct care workers provide crucial hands-on care to our older adults. They are frontline heroes quietly meeting the daily needs of their clients,” said Janice Tyler, director of Orange County Department on Aging. “We want them to know that they are valued and essential to our community; deserving of our support and praise.”

In recognition of the outstanding service provided by direct care workers, the Department on Aging and SHARP will present awards in the following categories: Client Impact, Longevity, Leadership, Going the Extra Mile, and Rising Star. One person will be chosen as the “Direct Care Worker of the Year.”

To be eligible, direct care workers must have served clients in Orange County within the past year. Each person may be nominated in two categories. Nominees must have provided direct care to clients and have at least six consecutive months of service in the past year.

For more information about the awards and to nominate a direct care worker, please complete the nomination form at: www.orangecountync.gov/SHARPAwards