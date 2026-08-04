Out of Africa Wildlife Park and Sanctuary Launch Coordinated Flood Recovery Campaign

Flash Flood Hits Out of Africa Wildlife Park & Sanctuary

All animals remain safe as recovery efforts address extensive damage to fencing, roads and animal-care access

Our highest priority during any severe weather event is the safety of our animals, staff and guests.” — Ashton Powell, general manager of Out of Africa Wildlife Park.

CAMP VERDE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Out of Africa Wildlife Park and Out of Africa Wildlife Sanctuary have launched a coordinated Flood Recovery Campaign following severe flash flooding and storm runoff that damaged approximately 60 acres of the Camp Verde property.All animals are accounted for, safely contained and unharmed. However, the late-July flooding uprooted trees, deposited heavy mud and debris, damaged perimeter fencing, and washed out dirt roads essential to animal care, feed delivery and veterinary access.The damage includes a newly installed 660-foot section of fencing funded through a $15,000 grant. This specialized welded-steel fencing must be anchored in concrete and engineered to safely contain large animals, making replacement significantly more complex than conventional fence repair. Crews have already removed more than 40 truckloads of trees, logs, brush and other debris carried through the park by the floodwaters.The park reopened on a limited basis August 1. Much of the Serengeti area remains closed while crews clear debris, restore containment systems and animal-care access, and evaluate when the affected areas can safely reopen to guests.“Our highest priority during any severe weather event is the safety of our animals, staff and guests,” said Ashton Powell, general manager of Out of Africa Wildlife Park. “Every animal is safe, but the landscape and critical infrastructure sustained devastating damage. We are working to restore essential access and containment while strengthening the property against future severe-weather events. We have to consider this mandatory, as it is on a flood plain that we can not make substation changes to, under government regulation. ”The Park and Sanctuary have established coordinated recovery efforts to give supporters clear options for helping. Donations made directly to the Out of Africa Wildlife Sanctuary Recovery Fund will support qualifying charitable animal-care and recovery needs.Corporations interested in contributing, sponsoring recovery efforts or matching employee donations may contact Ashton Powell at apowell@ooasanctuary.org.According to NOAA’s July 9 update, El Niño conditions are present and expected to strengthen through the end of 2026. With Arizona’s monsoon season continuing, the recent flooding underscores the need to address immediate damage while improving the property’s long-term weather resilience.“We have been deeply moved by the number of people asking how they can help,” Powell added. “Whether someone chooses to support the Park’s physical recovery, the Sanctuary’s animal-care mission or both, that support will help protect the animals and the people dedicated to caring for them.”Supporters may learn about the available recovery options and select where their contribution will be directed by visiting outofafricapark.com/recovery.Only contributions made directly to Out of Africa Wildlife Sanctuary, a qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, may be tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. Payments made to Out of Africa Wildlife Park are not charitable contributions and are not tax-deductible.About Out of Africa Wildlife Park:Located in Camp Verde, Arizona, Out of Africa Wildlife Park gives guests opportunities to discover and appreciate wildlife through spacious, naturalistic habitats, educational experiences and close observation of animals from around the world.About Out of Africa Wildlife Sanctuary:Out of Africa Wildlife Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the legacy of compassion, conservation, and connection to the wild. The sanctuary believes in the rescue of animals, providing exceptional care, and inspiring future generations to protect what matters most.High-resolution before-and-after photographs, flood and recovery video, and interviews with General Manager Ashton Powell or Park Owner Prayeri Harrison are available upon request.

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