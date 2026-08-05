CYDUCT Diagnostics Announces Promising Results Supporting Its Microfluidic Pad for Nipple Aspirate Fluid Collection

CYDUCT Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDX)

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYDUCT Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCPK: CYDX) (“CYDUCT”, or the "Company"), a women’s health company developing technologies to support earlier detection and more precise breast health management, today announced encouraging preliminary findings from a pilot study evaluating its proprietary microfluidic pad for the collection and preservation of nipple aspirate fluid in MicroRNA testing.

CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. announced promising preliminary results from a pilot study evaluating its proprietary microfluidic pad for the collection and preservation of biomarkers in nipple aspirate fluid. MicroRNA biomarkers remained extractable and detectable after storage on the pad for up to seven days at room temperature, with analytical quality comparable to the standard laboratory method and consistent performance across the evaluated storage intervals. Although biomarker recovery was lower than with the standard protocol, all samples remained well within the analytical detection range, and further optimization may improve recovery. While larger, replicated studies are needed, these encouraging findings support the continued development of CYduct’s technology as a simpler, more practical and flexible platform for collecting, handling and transporting breast ductal biomarkers advancing the company’s goal of delivering more precise breast health management solutions.

Additional information on its line of products will be available on the Company's website at: www.CYductDX.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS; ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

This press release includes certain information that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by terminology such as "could," "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "proposed," "planned," "potential" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including statements about CYduct's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although CYduct believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. CYduct cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accordingly, due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking information, readers and prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof and is subject to change. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report filing and other filings with the OTC Markets Group (available at www.otcmarkets.com). The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update forward-looking information to reflect new circumstances, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

CYDUCT Diagnostics, Inc.

Investor Relations +1-888-545-9112

SOURCE: CYDUCT Diagnostics, Inc.

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