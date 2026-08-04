PLYRS UNTD UNVEILS EXCLUSIVE PLAYERS-ONLY PERFORMANCE CENTER IN LOS ANGELES

PLYRS UNTD Performance Center Stills (Credit: PLYRS UNTD)

– LA Training Facility to be year-round, 24/7 hub where NBA players come to train together –

– PLYRS UNTD to Coordinate NBA Runs Twice-Weekly to Drive Offseason Preparation –

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2026 – PLYRS UNTD, the commercial and fan-facing brand of the NBPA, today announced the opening of a new training facility in Los Angeles. Designed exclusively for NBA players, the 24/7 performance center in Playa Vista meets the high offseason demand of the Los Angeles hub, empowering athletes to train on their own schedules in a professional environment.

Building upon the success of the NBPA’s New York headquarters and The Sanctuary, a PLYRS UNTD offseason performance retreat for NBA players in Andalucía, Spain, the new West Coast hub expands the organization's global strategy to directly invest in its members' craft by delivering consistent, elite resources wherever players are concentrated. The facility was renovated based on direct feedback from NBA players, including Chet Holmgren, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, NBPA President Fred VanVleet, the larger NBPA Executive Committee, and others who provided detailed input on the rigorous demands of modern professional athletes.

“I’m excited to be a part of shaping the PLYRS UNTD Performance Center to meet the unique demands of the brotherhood,” said Chet Holmgren. “As professional athletes, there is so much work and preparation that goes on behind the scenes to perform at our best. Our new LA facility is equipped with the wellness, recovery, and training resources we need in the offseason and beyond.”

"This performance center is a direct reflection of our commitment to providing players with the absolute best resources to maximize their potential," said NBPA Executive Director and PLYRS UNTD CEO, David Kelly. "By building a space shaped entirely by player feedback, we are ensuring our members have access to an elite, player-centric environment in one of the game's biggest offseason hubs.”

The comprehensive Los Angeles performance center will feature:

Two full-sized basketball courts built to official league specifications

A fully equipped athletic training room for treatment and rehabilitation

A premium weight room featuring equipment hand-selected by NBA players

Advanced recovery amenities, including a sauna, steam room, dry floating, massage therapy room, and meditation pod

Dedicated turf spaces for both indoor and outdoor training

Family room and conference rooms

An onsite culinary offering with pre and post workout fueling options and educational resources





During the peak offseason training window, the facility will feature an expanded performance offering. Players will have access to onsite breakfast and lunch, a dedicated smoothie bar, and athletic training, physical therapy, and massage therapy at select times. Additionally, two coordinated PLYRS UNTD runs will take place weekly to ensure players are fully game-ready for the start of the season.

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