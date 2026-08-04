Hospital Pharmacists at Providence Win Election to Join The Pharmacy Guild/IAM in Washington State

The Pharmacy Guild/IAM wins 5th union election in Evergreen State as momentum surges with pharmacy professionals

On Tuesday, July 28, 2026, clinical pharmacists at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett (PRMCE) won their union 5th election in Washington State, joining The Pharmacy Guild/IAM. The bargaining unit includes more than 70 inpatient, ambulatory care, and retail pharmacists. Pharmacists say they are seeking safe staffing levels, increased corporate accountability, and protections to ensure quality patient care.

“Every day, pharmacists advocate for our patients. In voting for The Pharmacy Guild/IAM, pharmacists chose to advocate for our profession, so we can continue delivering the safe, high-quality care our community deserves,” said Dr. Matt Chen, a PRMCE Senior Clinical Pharmacist in the Inpatient Department.

PRMCE is the flagship hospital for the Northwest Region of Providence Health and Services, a division of Providence St. Joseph Health, one of the largest Catholic health systems in the U.S. As the only Level II trauma center in Snohomish County, PRMCE serves as a major regional hub for inpatient and outpatient pharmacy services, as well as residency programs. Pharmacists at PRMCE deliver life-saving medication to acute care patients, help manage chronic conditions in outpatient settings, provide retail pharmacy services, and work closely with other healthcare professionals to create individualized treatment plans.

“We became pharmacists so that we could help people,” said Dr. Leslie LaPlante, a Senior Clinical Pharmacist in the Ambulatory Care Department. “Our patients are our top priority and organizing a union allows us to negotiate for the resources we need to provide them world-class care.”

Despite generating $29 billion in revenue and significantly increasing its cash flow (EBIDA) in 2025, Providence St. Joseph Health has faced public criticism for understaffing, inadequate compensation of healthcare professionals, and billing practices that targeted low-income patients who qualify for charity care. Pharmacists have also raised concerns that the company’s metrics do not accurately reflect the data that the hospital should be tracking to determine appropriate and safe staffing levels daily.

“Over time, we’ve watched benefits, resources, and support for pharmacists gradually erode while expectations have continued to grow. We organized because pharmacists deserve a voice in decisions that shape our profession and the conditions under which we care for our patients,” said Dr. Gabrielle Gentile, a Senior Clinical Pharmacist in the Inpatient Department.

Like many unionizing pharmacy workplaces nationwide, pharmacy professionals in Everett hope to secure safe staffing measures and improve patient care. An estimated 1.5 million Americans are harmed each year by medication errors, often linked to overworked pharmacy staff. The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) has gone as far as to estimate that 7,000-9,000 Americans die every year as a result of medication errors.

Founded in 2023 by and for front-line pharmacy professionals, The Pharmacy Guild/IAM is a rapidly growing affiliate of the 600,000-strong IAM Union. The Pharmacy Guild/IAM has become one of America’s driving forces for transforming the pharmacy field. Across all types of employers and practice settings, pharmacy professionals nationwide are coming together to advocate for their patients and demand a voice in decisions that affect their work and patient care standards.