Western Territory’s 2026 Kourpias K-9 Classic Raises More Than $100,000 for GDA | TLC

The spirit of solidarity was on full display as IAM members, families, retirees, and supporters from across North America gathered in Washington state for the 2026 Kourpias K-9 Classic Motorcycle Ride, raising over $100,000 for Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines (GDA | TLC).

Hosted by the IAM Western Territory, the three-day event covered 561 miles of breathtaking scenery with an even greater purpose—helping provide life-changing service dogs to individuals who are blind or visually impaired, veterans, and children with autism.

Named in memory of former IAM International President George Kourpias, the annual ride has become one of the IAM’s signature fundraising events, bringing together union members who share a passion for giving back while supporting the union’s favorite charity.

Riders traveled hundreds of miles through Washington state, stopping in communities along the way while strengthening friendships and demonstrating the generosity that defines the IAM. Behind the scenes, countless volunteers worked to ensure every detail of the event ran smoothly—from registration and route planning to meals, logistics and fundraising.

“Hosting this ride is something we take great pride in because every mile traveled and every dollar raised helps change someone’s life,” said IAM Western Territory General Vice President Robert “Bobby” Martinez. “The generosity shown by our members and their supporters proves once again that when the IAM comes together, we can accomplish extraordinary things.”

One of the highlights each day was the hospitality provided by volunteers from IAM District 751’s Machinists Volunteer Program (MVP) Committee, who prepared meals that brought riders together before and after long days on the road.

“I want to extend my sincere appreciation to every member of the MVP Committee who dedicated their time and energy to preparing meals throughout the weekend,” said IAM District 751 President Jason Chan. “Their hard work allowed our riders to focus on the mission while enjoying great food and fellowship at the end of each day. Volunteers like these are the backbone of events like this, and we couldn’t do it without them.”

Months of preparation went into organizing this year’s ride, led by IAM Western Territory International Representative Melissa Morgan ,IAM District 751 Business Representative Shane Van Pelt and Western Territory Chief of Staff James Watson , whose coordination helped make the event another successful chapter in the Kourpias K-9 Classic’s history.

“Watching riders come together from across the IAM to support this cause is incredibly rewarding,” said Morgan. “The success of this event belongs to every volunteer, sponsor, donor, and rider who believed in this mission. The funds we raise don’t just support an organization—they help provide highly trained service dogs that give people greater independence, renewed confidence and opportunities to live fuller lives. Knowing we play even a small part in making that possible is what makes all of the hard work worthwhile.”

“What makes the Kourpias K-9 Ride so special is that it brings out the very best in our union,” said Van Pelt. “Every mile ridden and every dollar raised represents our commitment to changing lives. We’re proud to support a mission that the IAM has proudly supported for generations.”

Since its inception, the Kourpias K-9 Classic has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to support GDA | TLC and its mission of providing expertly trained service dogs at no cost to recipients. Every donation helps expand opportunities for individuals seeking greater independence and improves the quality of life for countless families.

As another successful ride ends, participants leave with more than memories of scenic highways and winding mountain roads. They leave knowing their commitment and generosity will have a lasting impact on the lives of those who depend on the life-changing services each dog provides.

View photos from the 2026 Western Territory Kourpias K-9 Classic Charity Ride.