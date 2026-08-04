The IAM Safety and Health Department is accepting registrations for the 2026 IAM Safety & Health Conference, taking place Sept. 27 to Oct. 2, 2026, at the William W. Winpisinger Education and Technology Center in Hollywood, Md.

This annual conference provides IAM members with the knowledge and tools needed to address today’s workplace safety and health challenges. The curriculum features timely topics that reflect the evolving issues members face on the job, helping participants strengthen their ability to advocate for safer workplaces and protect their fellow workers.

Districts and Locals in the United States and Canada are encouraged to register members for this valuable educational opportunity.

Registration Deadline: Friday, Aug. 7, 2026

Members can register using the Departmental Program Registration Form.

For questions about the conference, please contact the IAM Safety and Health Department at 301-967-4704.

Investing in safety education strengthens our union and helps ensure every IAM member returns home safely at the end of each workday.

The post Deadline Approaching for the 2026 IAM Safety & Health Conference appeared first on IAM Union.

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