Medical Associates Health Plans Goes Live on Helios® by Elligint Health, Advancing Care and Utilization Management

Midwest Health Plan Deploys Helios® Care and Disease Management to Modernize Clinical Operations

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elligint Health announced that Iowa-based Medical Associates Health Plans (MAHP) has gone live on the Heliosplatform, deploying Helios Care Management (CM) and Disease Management (DM) to modernize its clinical operations. The implementation marks a significant milestone in Medical Associates’ strategy to consolidate its care management capabilities onto a single, cloud-native platform — enabling care teams to work more efficiently and deliver more coordinated, value-based care to members across Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin.Helios CM/DM provides MAHP with a unified, configurable environment for managing complex and chronic patient populations. By replacing disparate tools with a single integrated platform, Medical Associates care teams gain streamlined workflows, enhanced interoperability, and real-time visibility into member needs — capabilities that support both better outcomes and regulatory compliance.The organization will continue its Helios deployment with the addition of Helios Utilization Management (UM), scheduled to go live in September. Together, the full CM/DM and UM suite will give Medical Associates an end-to-end solution for managing care and utilization across its membership."Going live on Helios marks a meaningful turning point for our care management teams," said Barb Koerperich, Director of Clinical Operations, Quality and Compliance at MAHP. "What stood out throughout the implementation was how collaborative the process was — Elligint worked alongside us every step of the way to ensure the platform was configured for how we actually work. We're excited to put these tools into practice and see the impact on care coordination, member engagement, and operational efficiency as our teams get up and running — and we're already looking ahead to our Helios UM deployment later this year."Chris Caramanico, CEO of Elligint Health, added, “We are thrilled to see MAHP go live on Helios and take this important step forward in their care coordination transformation. MAHP has a long tradition of leading with innovation to improve the health of their members, and we are proud to support that mission. Helios is built to help organizations like MAHP scale their CM and UM programs with speed and precision — giving care teams the tools they need to improve outcomes while managing the complexity of today’s healthcare environment.”For more information about the Helios platform and its ability to transform care and utilization management for health plans, visit www.elliginthealth.com/health-plans/ About Elligint HealthElligint Health, established in 2024, is a mission-driven company seeking to make healthcare more proactive through technology, leading the charge of innovating healthcare by aligning all stakeholders, delivering intelligent healthcare solutions, and empowering proactive, whole-person care across the healthcare continuum.Elligint Health’s comprehensive solution provides the performance engine for modern payer and provider organizations — built on an ecosystem of smarter tech, actionable insights, and expanded capabilities. Elligint Health brings together Heliosfor CM and UM, Advanced Analytics for prediction and performance, and a Helios Partner Ecosystem to extend and complement the capabilities of our single-platform solution. With more than 13 million lives managed across all 50 states, Elligint Health helps payer and provider teams transform operations, anticipate change, and accelerate smarter care.For more information, visit www.elliginthealth.com About Medical Associates Health PlansHeadquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, Medical Associates Health Plans has served the employers and residents of the Tri-State area for more than 40 years with fully insured health insurance products and a unique Medicare program. In addition, Medical Associates Health Plans offers administrative services to employers who self-fund their health insurance through its affiliated company, Health Choices. Medical Associates Health Plans was established in 1982 by Medical Associates Clinic and was the Tri-State area’s first health maintenance organization.For more information, visit www.mahealthplans.com

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