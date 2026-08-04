Department of Public Health backs 33 community organizations in new push to prevent gun violence

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) announced today that its Office of Firearm Injury Prevention (OFIP) has finalized agreements with six grantees, selected through a competitive application process, that will subcontract with 33 community organizations to bring a public health approach to community gun violence: identifying root causes, building trust with residents, and intervening before violence occurs.

This approach relies on close collaboration with community partners, including youth, law enforcement, schools, and clergy, to strengthen prevention and intervention efforts in the communities most affected by gun violence.

The six grantees funded through this process are the City of Bridgeport, the City of Hartford, the City of New Haven, the City of Stamford, the City of Waterbury, and Ledge Light Health District who will focus their efforts in New London. Each grantee will identify, collaborate with, and subcontract evidence-based and community-focused gun violence prevention programs within the community or communities it serves.

“Gun violence is a public health crisis, and addressing it requires the same coordinated, community-driven approach we use for any public health threat,” said Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, M.D. “These agreements put resources directly into the hands of the communities and organizations that know their neighborhoods best. By connecting prevention and intervention efforts with mentoring, street outreach, hospital-based care, and evaluation, we can build a stronger, more sustained response to gun violence across Connecticut.”

Grantees will implement a range of evidence-based prevention strategies, including:

Mentoring programs

After-school programs

Hospital-based violence intervention programs (HVIPs), which connect patients treated for violent injuries with case management and support services to prevent repeat violence

Street outreach programs

Together, these strategies are designed to prevent violence before it occurs, reduce its impact when it does occur, and lessen the long-lasting effects of gun violence on individuals, families, and communities.

DPH will place an increased focus on evaluation efforts and data collection, partnering with the Yale School of Public Health to assess what has worked well and identify opportunities to improve future programming.

Selected Examples of How the Funding Will Be Used

City of Hartford

The City of Hartford will subcontract with some of the following community stakeholders:

The Justice Education Center, Inc.: to host weekly Midnight Basketball games and continue its existing role in operating Project Moo, together with Community Renewal Team, Inc.

The AASAASKA Foundation LLC: to provide apprenticeships in urban farming and beekeeping

COMPASS Youth Collaborative, Inc.: to provide case management, mental health services, and career preparation to gunshot victims

Harriott Home Health Services, LLC: to provide services to victims of violence, including physical and occupational therapy and nurse's aide, homemaker, mental health, and social work services

4-CT: to provide direct cash assistance to victims of violence

City of Stamford

The City of Stamford will subcontract with organizations including:

CORNERS: to expand existing programs, including parenting workshops and family advocacy

My Architecture Workshops: to provide community engagement and civic storytelling design workshops

Hoops4All: to provide life skills, conflict resolution, and leadership development sessions

City of Waterbury

The City of Waterbury will subcontract with:

Local Police Athletic League (PAL) to provide youth programming through recreational and educational activities, as well as emergency services for victims of violence.

For more information about DPH's Office of Firearm Injury Prevention, visit portal.ct.gov/dph. Connecticut residents seeking additional health and community resources can call 2-1-1.

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