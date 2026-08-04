Dalton, Georgia's Rug Pad Company Launches Custom Cut-to-Size Rug Pads Made in the 'Carpet Capital of the World'

Felt + Rubber Rug Pad

New e-commerce site pairs decades of local flooring expertise with rug pads cut to any size, free of charge

Most rug pads on the market come in a handful of preset sizes, and customers are left to make it work. We wanted to flip that around — you tell us the size of your rug, and we cut a pad to fit it.” — Jim Daniels

DALTON, GA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dalton Rug Pad , a new custom rug pad company based in Dalton, Georgia, has officially launched at daltonrugpad.com , offering felt, rubber, and felt-rubber hybrid rug pads cut to the exact dimensions of any rug, at no additional charge.The company is a sister venture to Carpets in Dalton, a longtime flooring retailer based in the region widely known as the Carpet Capital of the World, where a significant share of the flooring manufactured in the United States is produced."Most rug pads on the market come in a handful of preset sizes, and customers are left to make it work," said Jim Daniels, owner of Dalton Rug Pad. "We wanted to flip that around — you tell us the size of your rug, and we cut a pad to fit it. No trimming, no guessing, no gaps at the edges."Every Dalton Rug Pad order is custom cut approximately one inch smaller than the customer's rug on all sides, a sizing standard the company says prevents the pad from peeking out or curling at the edges — a common complaint with pre-cut, off-the-shelf pads.The company's initial product lineup includes eight rug pad options across a range of thicknesses and materials, including:• Felt pads for cushioning under carpet and rugs that don't require additional grip• Natural rubber, non-slip pads for hardwood, tile, and other hard-surface floors• Felt-and-rubber hybrid pads combining cushioning with slip resistance• Moisture-barrier pads designed for households with pets or spill-prone areasAll pads are manufactured from post-industrial recycled fiber and natural rubber, are PVC-free and adhesive-free, and are certified to OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 and CRI Green Label Plus standards for indoor air quality. Products are backed by warranties ranging from 10 to 15 years, with certain moisture-barrier pads carrying a limited lifetime warranty.Dalton Rug Pad also offers trade and wholesale pricing for designers, contractors, and retailers who order rug pads on an ongoing basis."A rug pad is a small purchase, but it protects two much bigger investments — the rug on top of it and the floor underneath it," Daniels said. "We've spent years helping people choose the right flooring at Carpets in Dalton. This is a natural extension of that."Dalton Rug Pad ships nationwide from its facility in Dalton, Georgia. More information, including sizing guides and material comparisons, is available at daltonrugpad.com.About Dalton Rug PadDalton Rug Pad is a custom rug pad company based in Dalton, Georgia. The company manufactures felt, rubber, and hybrid rug pads cut to the exact dimensions of any rug, free of charge, and ships nationwide. Dalton Rug Pad is a sister company to Carpets in Dalton, a flooring retailer serving the continental US.

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