Charleston, SC, flood concerns are high priority for the Corps of Engineers

CHARLESTON, S.C. — In an aggressive push to build infrastructure within Charleston, South Carolina, and provide a layer of protection from escalating storm surges and chronic nuisance flooding, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, is advancing a sweeping, multi-layered defense strategy.

Partnering closely with the city of Charleston, the Charleston District is moving major infrastructure projects from concept to construction, focusing on a balance of engineering excellence and community character. At the forefront of these efforts is the Battery Extension project, a multi-purpose storm surge defense system designed to protect the Charleston Peninsula from hurricane storm surge.

The project, which leverages a 65% federal cost share, is currently in the preconstruction and design phase. The goal is to move with speed and empathy to the flood issues impacting the community, said Wes Wilson, Charleston District project manager. “A project of this magnitude is defined by the strength of our partnership, he said. “We are working collaboratively to identify solutions that protect the community and provide economic certainty for generations to come.”

Initial design work has already kicked off for segments at Adgers Wharf and Lockwood Drive in Charleston. Wilson said the team is planning a phased construction approach to deliver protection to the most vulnerable areas first, with early phases slated for construction between 2027 and 2031, pending funding. Wilson said the Charleston District is focused on delivering results for the community. He said the Building Infrastructure Not Paperwork initiative recently launched by the Corps of Engineers is helping deliver results faster and cheaper than ever before.

While the perimeter wall acts as a primary shield against major hurricane storm surges, the Charleston District is studying tidal and rainwater flooding that disrupts daily life with their tidal and inland flooding study. Launched in 2024, the study is exploring a region-wide blueprint targeting chronic inland hotspots across West Ashley, James Island and the Peninsula. The team focused on these locations as the most critical areas that were identified in the City Water Plan.

"The Peninsula Project and the Charleston Tidal and Inland Study are different tools tackling different problems, but together, they make Charleston stronger," said Wilson. He added that the two efforts are really complimentary efforts to the regional defense system.

Beyond these large-scale studies, tangible work is slated to begin shortly on several critical neighborhood projects. This fall, construction is expected to start on a rehabilitation of the city’s historic 19th-century underground brick arch stormwater drainage system. Funded 75% by the federal government, the project will strengthen the city’s stormwater capacity while preserving its historic infrastructure, with completion anticipated in winter 2027.

Other targeted initiatives include drainage capacity improvements in West Ashley’s Dupont-Wappoo basin. Additionally, the Charleston District anticipates awarding a construction contract in the coming months to upgrade the Medical University of South Carolina stormwater pump station, a project that will benefit existing federal facilities including the nearby VA Medical Center.

Throughout the design and planning phases, the Charleston District’s priorities are focused on public safety, environmental protection and working shoulder to shoulder with the city of Charleston.

"Every single resident of the Charleston Metro Area deserves safety and peace of mind," said Wilson. "Storms do not care about zip codes or property values, and neither do we. As the Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, we live, work and play in this community as well and understand the importance of making Charleston more resilient.”

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